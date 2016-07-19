版本:
Russia says Sochi doping report requires fuller investigation

MOSCOW, July 19 The Russian Olympic committee said on Tuesday that allegations in a World Anti-Doping Agency report on doping among Russian competitors at the Sochi Olympics required fuller investigation because they were so serious.

The committee added in a statement that it was ready to provide full assistance in such an investigation. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Christian Lowe)

