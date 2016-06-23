版本:
CAS to consider Russian weightlifting bans on July 6 -R-Sport

MOSCOW, June 23 The Court of Arbitration for Sport will hear appeals against doping bans imposed on Russian weightlifters by the International Weightlifting Federation on July 6, R-Sport agency cited Russian weightlifting champion Alexei Lovchev as saying on Thursday.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova)

