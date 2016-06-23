版本:
Russian weightlifters to appeal IWF ban at CAS - Russian sports minister

MOSCOW, June 23 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Thursday Russian weightlifters would challenge a ban imposed on them by the International Weightlifting Federation at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Russian news agencies reported.

The appeal will be filed by the Russian Weightlifting Federation, TASS news agency cited Mutko as saying. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova)

