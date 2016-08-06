版本:
Russian wrestler Lebedev cleared for Rio games - sports minister

MOSCOW Aug 6 Russian wrestler Viktor Lebedev, a two-time world champion, has been cleared to take part in the Rio Olympics, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko.

Lebedev was previously the lone Russian wrestler not to be cleared for the Rio games due to a positive doping test in the 2006 junior world championships. (Reporting by Alexander Winning)

