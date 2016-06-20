版本:
Russian Olympic Committee head to meet IOC leadership - Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 20 The president of the Russian Olympic Committee, Alexander Zhukov, has left Moscow for talks with the leadership of the International Olympic Committee, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The IOC will meet on Tuesday to discuss Russia's ban by the International Association of Athletics Federations.

(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

