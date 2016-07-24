版本:
Russian Olympic chief: IOC ruling one of hardest in history

MOSCOW, July 24 Russian Olympic chief Alexander Zhukov said on Sunday a ruling by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) not to impose a blanket ban on Russia was on of the hardest decisions in the history of the Olympic movement.

Zhukov said the decision by the IOC's ruling 15-member executive board was taken unanimously. The Rio Olympics begin on Aug. 5.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; writing by Jack Stubbs; editing by Mark Heinrich)

