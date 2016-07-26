Olympics-Sailing federation says 6 Russians can take part in Rio games

MOSCOW, July 26 International sailing federation World Sailing said on Tuesday it had provisionally confirmed that six Russian competitors could compete in the Rio Olympics.

World Sailing said in a statement on its website that Pavel Sozykin was denied eligibility for the Rio games because of the findings of the McLaren report commissioned by the World Anti-doping Agency.

Fellow Russian competitors Stefania Elfutina, Maxim Oberemko, Lyudmila Dmitrieva, Alisa Kirilyuk, Sergey Komissarov and Denis Gribanov can however take part in the Rio games, the statement said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)