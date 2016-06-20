Somali athletics coach arrested in doping raid in Spain

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BARCELONA, Spain, June 20 A Somali athletics coach and a Moroccan physiotherapist were arrested on Monday in Sabadell, 20 km north of Barcelona, as part of a doping raid, Catalan police said.
They were held on suspicion of administering illegal substances to athletes, a police spokesman told Reuters.
Neither the police nor Spain's anti-doping agency would name the two people arrested.
The raid, less than two months before the start of the Rio Olympics, came after months of investigations following a tip off from the Spanish Agency of Health and Sport (AEPSAD).
Doctors from the sport's governing International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) also carried out doping tests on 27 athletes training in Sabadell, the police said. (Reporting by Adriana Garcia; Editing by Ken Ferris)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.