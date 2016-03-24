RUSADA says did not cover up doping in Russian swimming -TASS

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
MOSCOW, March 24 The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) said on Thursday it had not covered up positive doping tests by Russian swimmers, TASS news agency reported.
Swimming's world body FINA said on Wednesday it was prepared to investigate reports by The Times of London newspaper that Russia had undertaken systematic doping in swimming and covered up test results. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday