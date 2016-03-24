版本:
RUSADA says did not cover up doping in Russian swimming -TASS

MOSCOW, March 24 The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) said on Thursday it had not covered up positive doping tests by Russian swimmers, TASS news agency reported.

Swimming's world body FINA said on Wednesday it was prepared to investigate reports by The Times of London newspaper that Russia had undertaken systematic doping in swimming and covered up test results. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

