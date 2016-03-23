版本:
2016年 3月 23日 星期三 20:40 BJT

Russian swimming federation denies doping use allegations - R-sport

MOSCOW, March 23 The Russian Swimming Federation on Wednesday rejected foreign media allegations that it was covering up positive tests for doping among its athletes, R-Sport news agency reported.

The Times newspaper said on Wednesday that Russia had undertaken systematic doping in swimming for years.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)

