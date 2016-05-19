版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 17:52 BJT

Sharapova may never play again after positive doping test - Russian tennis chief

MOSCOW May 19 The situation of Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova is "bad" after she tested positive for the banned substance meldonium and she may never play again, R-Sport news agency quoted Shamil Tarpishchev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation, as saying on Thursday. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)

