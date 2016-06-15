版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 6月 16日 星期四 05:36 BJT

Weightlifting-Twice Olympic champion Ilyin among 10 lifters to test positive

June 15 Four Olympic weightlifting champions from Kazakhstan, including the sport's most celebrated figure Ilya Ilyin, are among 10 lifters to have tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs at the London 2012 Olympics after their samples were reanalysed.

Ilyin, the men's 94kg gold medallist, and three women champions, Zulfiya Chinshanlo (53kg), Maiya Maneza (63kg) and Svetlana Podobedova (75kg), failed tests, the International Weightlifting Federation said on Wednesday. (Editing by Toby Davis)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐