UPDATE 2-Olympics-India's Rio-bound wrestler Yadav fails doping test

Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
* Yadav tests positive for banned steroid
* Panel to decide fate in a week (Adds details)
MUMBAI, July 24 Indian wrestler Narsingh Yadav, who was set to compete in the 74kg freestyle category at the Rio Olympics, has tested positive for a banned steroid, the national anti-doping agency (NADA) told Reuters on Sunday.
Both of the 26-year-old's samples from an out-of-competition test returned positive and the wrestler has attended a hearing to present his case before an anti-doping disciplinary panel on Saturday.
The panel had asked NADA for further details and should return with a verdict within one week, NADA Director General Navin Agarwal said by telephone.
"Narsingh was surprised with the positive result," Agarwal said. "He kept on saying, 'why would I volunteer for a test if I knew I had taken something illegal?"
Agarwal said it was too early to say if Yadav's Rio hopes are over.
"The disciplinary panel has sought more details on the case," he said. "It's too early to determine how much time they will take to come out with a verdict.
"But I would say we should know in a week."
Yadav, who could not immediately be reached for comment, took India's berth in the 74kg category at the Rio Games by winning a bronze medal at last year's World Championships in Las Vegas.
However, his spot was put in jeopardy when Sushil Kumar, who won a bronze in the 66kg category in Beijing and a silver in London, moved up in weight and asked Delhi High Court to order a bout between the pair to determine who should compete in Rio.
Last month the court ruled against Kumar, the only Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals, clearing the way for Yadav to compete in Rio. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Peter Rutherford)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.