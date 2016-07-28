Wrestling governing body clears most Russian wrestlers for Rio

MOSCOW, July 28 United World Wrestling, the governing body for Olympic forms of wrestling, said on Thursday a special commission it set up had recommended that 16 of the 17 Russian wrestlers who qualified for the Rio Olympics should be allowed to take part.

It said in a statement the 16 had been tested in accredited laboratories outside Russia, and were not mentioned in a report that alleged Russia ran a state-sponsored doping programme.

It said one competitor, Viktor Lebedev, should not take part in the Rio Games because he had a positive doping test in 2006. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)