Russian wrestlers may miss Rio Games because of doping -agencies

MOSCOW, March 22 Russia's wrestling team may not compete at the Rio Olympics because of "tens" of positive doping results, Russian news agencies cited Mikhail Mamiashvili, head of the Russian Wrestling Federation, as saying on Tuesday. (Reporting by Marai Kiselyova; Writing by Jack Stubbs)

