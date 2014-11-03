Sport-NZ athletes referred to police for vote tweets

WELLINGTON Nov 4 Olympic champion rower Eric Murray and All Blacks great Jonah Lomu and Israel Dagg are among 26 people referred to police by New Zealand's Election Commission for breaching the law on election day.

All three sports people used social media to reveal who they voted for on Sept. 20, which is a breach of electoral rules.

Dagg, who is in England preparing for the All Blacks' test against the hosts at Twickenham on Saturday, used Twitter to express support for Prime Minister John Key's centre-right National Party.

"Just voted for @johnkeypm and the National Party all the best for tonight #blueallday #national"? Dagg tweeted on the afternoon of the election.

New Zealand's electoral rules do not allow for the publication or distribution of any material that may influence voting on the day of an election.

Former All Blacks winger Lomu also used Twitter to support Key's party.

"@johnkeypm All the best for Tonight Get in there everyone your last chance to vote and grow NZ Go "National"," Lomu wrote.

Murray, who has a shared Twitter account with team mate Hamish Bond, also said he had voted for Key.

"Get out & vote NZ! Plenty of time left #decision14 Don't worry @johnkeypm you got my vote! #sportfunding".

All three athletes later deleted the tweets with Dagg adding: "First ever vote people my bad I don't read the fine print ... may the best party win".

Bond also later blamed Murray for the tweet telling the New Zealand Herald newspaper his team mate was "a moron".

The Electoral Commission said 24 people had published or distributed statements likely to influence voting while two others had posted online they intended to vote twice.

The Commission made just five referrals to the police at the last election in 2011.

The maximum penalty for breaching the Electoral Act is a $20,000 fine. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury,; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)