2016年 7月 21日

CAS rejects Russian appeal against Olympic athletics ban

ZURICH, July 21 A Russian appeal against the country's ban from the Olympic Games track and field athletic events for widespread doping has been rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

"CAS rejects the claims/appeal of the Russian Olympic Committee and 68 Russian athletes," CAS said in a statement.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Michael Shields)

