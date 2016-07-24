IOC will not ban Russia from Rio Games - TASS cites IOC source

MOSCOW, July 24 The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will not ban Russia from participating in the Rio Games and has not suspended the Russian Olympic Committee, the Russian state news agency TASS quoted an IOC source as saying on Sunday.

The decision to allow or bar Russian sportspeople from competing at the Games in August will be taken by international sports federations, TASS cited the source as saying.

