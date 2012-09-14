INTERVIEW-Spanish sports federations face hefty subsidy cuts

| MADRID, Sept 14
MADRID, Sept 14 Spain's sports federations,
already suffering due to a series of reductions in state
subsidies, are facing a new round of hefty cuts forced on the
government by the economic crisis, Secretary of State Miguel
Cardenal said on Friday.
Many of the Iberian nation's smaller federations who found
it hard to attract commercial sponsors relied heavily on public
money and, with less cash available, performance and results
were bound to be affected over the longer term, Cardenal said in
an interview at his office in Madrid.
The 44-year-old, a specialist in labour, social security and
sports law, was speaking to Reuters after a meeting with
federation presidents on Thursday where he made plain the need
to rein in spending.
"Subsidies have already seen a very significant reduction in
recent years and this is affecting the activities of the
federations," said Cardenal, appointed last year following the
election victory of the centre-right People's Party (PP).
"You don't notice the impact in the short term but if this
economic situation continues for a prolonged amount of time it's
very likely that you will see the effect in some areas," he
added.
"We are going to change the criteria for distributing
subsidies completely and in practically all cases there are
going to be very big reductions."
Cardenal was reluctant to put a figure on the size of the
cuts but said some federations could lose almost all their
funding, while others might see a slight increase.
Spanish media have reported the reductions will amount to at
least 40 percent of the total and Cardenal said "it could be
around that amount or it could be less".
Relatively wealthy federations such as soccer and
basketball, who have a host of corporate sponsors, will not be
much affected by the latest measures.
The soccer federation, flush with cash thanks to Spain's
impressive run of success, forewent its latest subsidy of around
three million euros ($3.87 million), which represented only
three percent of its total budget of just over 100 million
euros.
NO MEDALS
By contrast, public funds accounted for 46 percent of the
athletics federation's budget last year and more than 50 percent
of the budgets for cycling and swimming.
Spanish track and field athletes have performed particularly
poorly in recent years and failed to win a single Olympic medal
in Beijing four years ago or in London this year.
The total amount of state subsidies paid to sports
federations in 2011 fell to 77.475 million euros, roughly the
level of 2008, after rising to 82 million in 2009, according to
government data.
Despite the parlous state of the economy, with rising
unemployment and painful austerity measures including tax hikes
and pay cuts for public-sector workers, Spain was pushing ahead
with Madrid's bid for the 2020 Olympic Games, Cardenal said.
A large proportion of the investment that would be needed
had already been made as part of the city's failed efforts to
win the right to host the 2012 and 2016 summer Games, he added.
"If we thought that the money we are investing in Madrid
2020 was not affordable for the country we would without any
doubt withdraw our candidacy," he said.
"At a time when Spaniards are being asked to make such
significant sacrifices nobody would think about investing in
something that was not deemed to be productive.
"We want the Games because we love sport and we believe in
the Olympic movement but also because we think that economically
it's an opportunity for Madrid and the country and it will bring
a good deal more financial benefit than cost.
"If we thought otherwise we would not have bid."
Cardenal said he was confident the Spanish economy would
pick up and the country would soon be able to put the financial
crisis behind it.
"There are eight years until 2020 and nobody believes the
current economic situation in Spain will remain as it is for
that long," he said.
"I have the absolute conviction, and we are taking very
tough measures to ensure this happens, that we will come out of
this situation."
($1 = 0.7748 euros)
