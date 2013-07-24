版本:
BRIEF-Sportech signs 6-year deal with Penn National Gaming

July 24 Sportech PLC : * Sportech Racing contract with Penn National Gaming * 6 year contract (with potential for two 1 year extensions) with Penn National
