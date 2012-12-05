Sports fans can pursue US antitrust case over programming

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
NEW YORK Dec 5 A federal judge on Wednesday allowed sports fans who subscribe to television or Internet services to pursue a lawsuit accusing Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League and various networks of violating U.S. antitrust law in how they package games.
U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in Manhattan said the subscribers have "adequately alleged harm" related to the programming, which they contend has reduced competition.
The defendants include Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, several teams in both sports, various regional sports networks, Comcast Corp and DirecTV.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources