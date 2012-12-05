版本:
BRIEF-Judge allows subscribers' antitrust case against MLB, NHL, broadcasters to proceed

Dec 5 * U.S. judge refuses to dismiss antitrust lawsuit challenging how major league

baseball, national hockey league games are broadcast -- court ruling * U.S. district judge shira scheindlin allows subscribers' case against mlb,

nhl, various teams, regional sports networks, Comcast Corp Directv

to proceed

