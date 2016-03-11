Russia doesn't expect "revolutionary news" from IAAF meeting - Interfax

MOSCOW, March 11 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said he did not expect any "revolutionary news" from a meeting of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) later on Friday, Interfax news agency reported.

The IAAF Council is awaiting news at a meeting in Monaco of Russia's progress in reforming its anti-doping operation in time to participate at the Rio Olympic Games in August. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Jack Stubbs)