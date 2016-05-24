版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 5月 24日 星期二 23:30 BJT

Russian Olympic Committee: samples from 2008 Olympics showed positive results for 14 Russian athletes

MOSCOW May 24 The Russian Olympic Committee said on Tuesday that it had been informed by the International Olympic Committee that re-tests of samples from the 2008 Olympics in Beijing showed positive results for 14 Russian athletes.

The committee said in a statement that it would not give the names of the Russian athletes until the results of testing of their B samples and the start of official disciplinary proceedings. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

