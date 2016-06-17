Putin says to seeks IOC intervention over Rio ban

ST PETERSBURG, June 17 Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would seek the intervention of the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Olympic Committee over the decision to exclude Russian track and field athletes from the Rio Olympics.

Putin said the decision by the governing body of world athletics to ban the Russian track and field team over doping violations was unjust. But he said he believed a solution could be found. (Reporting by Alessandra Galloni; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Hugh Lawson)