Russia's Putin: we back investigations into doping allegations

SOCHI, Russia May 20 Russia supports investigations by world sports bodies into allegations of doping by Russian and other athletes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Putin said the International Olympic Committee was right to re-test suspicious samples from past sporting competitions, and that Russia was ready to cooperate with investigations into allegations about doping made by former Russian sports officials.

But Putin, speaking at a news conference in the southern Russian city of Sochi, also said he hoped the actions of the World Anti-Doping Agency in respect to Russian athletes were not politically-motivated. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)