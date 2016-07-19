Russia suspends anti-doping officials, sports minister to stay on - R-Sport

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW, July 19 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday his anti-doping advisor Natalia Zhelanova and two other sports officials had been suspended, R-Sport news agency reported.
Mutko said his own suspension was a matter for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister to decide but was not currently being considered.
He said there were no accusations against him in a report published by the World Anti-Doping Agency which found evidence of state-backed cheating at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.