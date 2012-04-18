Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday, April 18

April 18 Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on
Wednesday (times GMT)
- - - -
OLYMPICS
LONDON - Kew Gardens on an English spring morning will host
the first in a series of celebrations to commemorate the 100
days' countdown to the London Olympics.
(OLYMPICS-LONDON/COUNTDOWN, moved, TV, by John Mehaffey, 500
words)
See also:
OLYMPICS-LONDON/RUGBY (FEATURE, PIX)
OLYMPICS-LONDON/DOPING (FEATURE, PIX)
OLYMPICS/STRATFORD (FEATURE, PIX, TV)
OLYMPICS-ROWING/LEANDER (FEATURE, PIX)
OLYMPICS-ATHLETICS/MURER (INTERVIEW, PIX)
OLYMPICS-LONDON/OLYMPIANS (PIX)
OLYMPICS-HISTORY/1896-1936
OLYMPICS-HISTORY/1948-80
OLYMPICS-HISTORY/1980-2008
- - - -
SOCCER
Champions League semi-final, first leg
Chelsea v Barcelona (1845)
LONDON - Chelsea take on European champions Barcelona after
winning nine, drawing two and losing one of their last 12
matches since caretaker manager Roberto Di Matteo took charge.
(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/CHELSEA, expect by 2045, by Mike Collett, 500
words)
- - - -
MOTOR RACING
Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix
MANAMA - Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix could be boring or
exciting but it will not be normal. Even if planned daily
protests remain out of sight, the talk is as likely to be about
torture and teargas as tyres and tactics. (MOTOR
RACING-PRIX/(PREVIEW), expect by 1500, pix, by Alan Baldwin, 500
words)
We will also move a drivers' form sheet and statistics for
the fourth round of the season.
- - - -
TENNIS
ATP: Monte Carlo Masters (to 22)
MONTE CARLO - Rafa Nadal starts his quest of a record eighth
consecutive crown in Monte Carlo against Finland's Jarkko
Nieminen while world number one Novak Djokovic faces Andreas
Seppi and last year's finalist David Ferrer is also on court
(TENNIS-MEN/MONTECARLO, expect by 1700, pix, 400 words)
- - - -
NHL
NEWARK, New Jersey - The Florida Panthers clawed back from
a 3-0 first-period deficit to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 and
seize a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven NHL first-round playoff
series. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/, moved, pix, by Larry Fine, 450 words)
- - - -
NBA
San Antonio made amends for last week's stinging home loss
to Los Angeles by trouncing the Lakers 112-91 on their home
court on Tuesday. (NBA-LAKERS/, moved, pix, 250 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
The Miami Marlins welcomed back manager Ozzie Guillen from a
five game suspension with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on
Tuesday. (BASEBALL-MARLINS/, moved, pix, 250 words)
- - - -
NFL
Peyton Manning's first game as Denver Broncos quarterback
will be against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the opening Sunday of
the 2012 National Football League season in September.
(NFL-SCHEDULE/ moved, 350 words)
CYCLING
La Fleche Wallonne, Belgium
HUY, Belgium - Belgium's Philippe Gilbert and Spain's
Joaquim Rodríguez are amongst the favourites for the Fleche
Wallone Classic, a hilly 194km-trek with a summit finish.
(CYCLING-FLECHE/, expect by 1730, by Alasdair Fotheringham, 300
words)
- - - -