Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday, April 18

April 18 Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT)

OLYMPICS

LONDON - Kew Gardens on an English spring morning will host the first in a series of celebrations to commemorate the 100 days' countdown to the London Olympics. (OLYMPICS-LONDON/COUNTDOWN, moved, TV, by John Mehaffey, 500 words)

SOCCER

Champions League semi-final, first leg

Chelsea v Barcelona (1845)

LONDON - Chelsea take on European champions Barcelona after winning nine, drawing two and losing one of their last 12 matches since caretaker manager Roberto Di Matteo took charge. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/CHELSEA, expect by 2045, by Mike Collett, 500 words)

MOTOR RACING

Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix

MANAMA - Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix could be boring or exciting but it will not be normal. Even if planned daily protests remain out of sight, the talk is as likely to be about torture and teargas as tyres and tactics. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/(PREVIEW), expect by 1500, pix, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

We will also move a drivers' form sheet and statistics for the fourth round of the season.

TENNIS

ATP: Monte Carlo Masters (to 22)

MONTE CARLO - Rafa Nadal starts his quest of a record eighth consecutive crown in Monte Carlo against Finland's Jarkko Nieminen while world number one Novak Djokovic faces Andreas Seppi and last year's finalist David Ferrer is also on court (TENNIS-MEN/MONTECARLO, expect by 1700, pix, 400 words)

NHL

NEWARK, New Jersey - The Florida Panthers clawed back from a 3-0 first-period deficit to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 and seize a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven NHL first-round playoff series. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/, moved, pix, by Larry Fine, 450 words)

NBA

San Antonio made amends for last week's stinging home loss to Los Angeles by trouncing the Lakers 112-91 on their home court on Tuesday. (NBA-LAKERS/, moved, pix, 250 words)

BASEBALL

The Miami Marlins welcomed back manager Ozzie Guillen from a five game suspension with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. (BASEBALL-MARLINS/, moved, pix, 250 words)

NFL

Peyton Manning's first game as Denver Broncos quarterback will be against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the opening Sunday of the 2012 National Football League season in September. (NFL-SCHEDULE/ moved, 350 words)

CYCLING

La Fleche Wallonne, Belgium

HUY, Belgium - Belgium's Philippe Gilbert and Spain's Joaquim Rodríguez are amongst the favourites for the Fleche Wallone Classic, a hilly 194km-trek with a summit finish. (CYCLING-FLECHE/, expect by 1730, by Alasdair Fotheringham, 300 words)