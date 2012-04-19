Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday, April 19

April 19 Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on
Thursday (times GMT)
SOCCER
LONDON - Didier Drogba scored late in the first half and
Chelsea kept free-scoring Lionel Messi in check to secure a 1-0
win over holders Barcelona in their Champions League semi-final
first leg. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/CHELSEA, moved, pix, 500 words)
Europa League semi-finals, first legs
Sporting v Athletic Bilbao (1905)
Atletico Madrid v Valencia (1905)
Portuguese club Sporting will try and gatecrash Spain's
Europa League party when they host Athletic Bilbao while two
more La Liga sides in former winners Atletico Madrid and
Valencia contest the other semi-final. (SOCCER-EUROPA/, expect
by 2100, pix, 400 words)
NHL
Teetering on the brink of elimination, the Pittsburgh
Penguins refused to surrender as they savaged the Philadelphia
Flyers 10-3 to avoid a first round sweep out of the National
Hockey League playoffs. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/, moved, pix, 350 words)
NBA
The Boston Celtics clinched the Atlantic Division title with
a 102-98 win over the Orlando Magic with Paul Pierce nailing a
crucial jump shot in the final seconds to seal the game.
(NBA-CELTICS/, moved, pix, 250 words)
BASEBALL
The Tampa Bay Rays turned their offense loose on Toronto on
Wednesday, pounding the Blue Jays 12-2 on the back of four home
runs including Luke Scott's ninth inning grand slam.
(BASEBALL-BLUEJAYS/, moved, pix, 200 words)
TENNIS
ATP: Monte Carlo Masters (to 22)
MONTE CARLO - World number four Andy Murray plays first in
the Monte Carlo Masters third round against France's Julien
Benneteau, then top-seed Novak Djokovic faces Ukraine's Alexandr
Dolgopolov and seven times winner Rafa Nadal takes on qualifier
Mikhail Kukushkin. (TENNIS-MEN/MONTECARLO, expect by 1700, pix,
by Gregory Blachier, 400 words)
GOLF
European Tour: China Open, Tianjin (to 22)
Copy on merit.
PGA Tour: Texas Open, San Antonio, Texas (to 22)
Copy on merit.
