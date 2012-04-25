Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday, April 25

April 25 Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League

BARCELONA - Chelsea survived the dismissal of captain John Terry to eliminate holders Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate and clinch a place in the Champions League final. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BARCELONA, moved, pix, TV, by Iain Rogers, 700 words)

- -

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich (1845)

MADRID - Real Madrid host Bayern Munich looking to overturn a 2-1 first leg deficit and book their place in the Champions League final against Chelsea. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/REAL, expect by 2045, pix, TV, by Mark Elkington, 400 words)

- -

Europa League

MADRID - Coaches and players from Europa League semi-finalists Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Athletic Bilbao and Sporting hold news conferences ahead of the second legs. (SOCCER-EUROPA/, expect by 1700, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- -

Serie A (1300 unless stated)

Novara v Lazio (1030)

Lecce v Napoli

Palermo v Parma

AS Roma v Fiorentina

Siena v Bologna

Udinese v Inter Milan

AC Milan v Genoa (1600)

Cesena v Juventus (1600)

Unbeaten leaders Juventus travel to relegation-threatened Cesena hoping for a win to keep them clear of AC Milan, three points behind, who host Genoa. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 1800, pix, 400 words)

- -

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella says he must resolve problems in midfield and defence if Lionel Messi is to lead his team to victory in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. (SOCCER-ARGENTINA/SABELLA (INTERVIEW), moved, pix, TV, by Rex Gowar, 850 words)

- - - -

NHL

Travis Zajac was New Jersey's saviour on Tuesday after his overtime goal lifted the Devils to a 3-2 win over Florida and forced a Game Seven decider in their NHL Eastern Conference playoff series. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/, moved, pix, 350 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Yu Darvish continued to repay his big-money signing when he outdueled Hiroki Kuroda in an impressive showdown between Japanese pitchers as the Rangers beat the New York Yankees 2-0 in Texas. (BASEBALL-RANGERS/, moved, pix, 300 words)

- -

Johan Santana of the New York Mets and Miami's Josh Johnson went toe-to-toe in a s tirring pitchers duel but neither starter picked up the win as the Mets' bullpen carried the home team to a 2-1 win. (BASEBALL-METS/, moved, pix, 300 words)

- - - -

NBA

The Phoenix Suns visit the Utah Jazz in a matchup featuring two teams battling for the final Western Conference playoff spot while the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder jockey for postseason positioning in the final days of the regular season. (NBA/, expect by 0700, pix, 250 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

West Indies v Australia, third test (to 27)

ROSEAU, Dominica - Spinner Nathan Lyon bagged three wickets as West Indies slumped to 165-8 to leave Australia with a lead of 163 at the close of the second day of the third test on Tuesday. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Barcelona Open

BARCELONA - Home favourite and top seed Rafa Nadal takes on fellow Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez after compatriot and third seed David Ferrer plays Serbian wildcard Filip Krajinovic.(TENNIS-MEN/BARCELONA, expect by 1500, pix, 300 words)

- -

WTA: Stuttgart Grand Prix, Germany (to 29)

STUTTGART - Former world number ones Caroline Wozniacki and Jelena Jankovic battle it out for a spot in the third round. (TENNIS-WOMEN/STUTTGART, expect by 2330, by Karolos Grohmann, 350 words)

Romania Open, Bucharest (to 29)

Morocco Grand Prix, Fes (to 29)

Copy on merit

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Romandie, Switzerland (to 29)

Copy on merit