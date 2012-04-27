Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday, April 27

Olympics-North Korea will be at Pyeongchang Games says IOC member
TOKYO, Feb 18 North Korea will send a team to next year's Winter Olympics in neighbouring South Korea, the country's International Olympic Committee (IOC) member has said.
April 27 Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday (times GMT):
- - - -
NFL
NEW YORK - The Indianapolis Colts kicked off the 2012 National Football League Draft by taking Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck with the No. 1 pick at Radio City Music Hall. (NFL-DRAFT/, moved, pix, by Larry Fine and Steve Ginsburg, 500 words)
- -
NEW YORK - New Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck admits he could never replace Peyton Manning, his football idol growing up. (NFL-DRAFT/LUCK, moved, pix, by Steve Ginsburg, 400 words)
- - - -
NHL
NEW YORK - The New York Rangers, roared on by a ferocious Madison Square Garden crowd, overcame the Ottawa Senators 2-1 in the seventh and decisive game of their National Hockey League first round playoff series. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/RANGERS, moved, pix, by Julian Linden, 500 words)
- - - -
NBA
The Chicago Bulls closed out the regular season with a 107-75 demolition of the Cleveland Cavaliers to claim the number one overall seed for the National Basketball Association playoffs. (NBA/, expect by 0610, pix, 250 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
After pitching a perfect game last weekend, Chicago starter Philip Humber was given a sharp dose of reality in front of his home fans on Thursday as Kevin Youkilis smashed a grand slam to power Boston to a 10-3 win over the White Sox. (BASEBALL-WHITESOX/, moved, pix, 250 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
West Indies v Australia, third test (to April 27)
ROSEAU, Dominica - Shivnarine Chanderpaul became the 10th batsman to reach 10,000 test runs as he headed West Indies' attempt to avoid defeat in the final test against Australia. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, moved, by Simon Evans, 500 words)
- - - -
GOLF
PGA Tour: New Orleans Classic, New Orleans (to 29)
Masters champion Bubba Watson struggled with fatigue as Ken Duke birdied two of his last three holes to seize a share of the early lead in Thursday's opening round of the New Orleans Classic in Avondale, Louisiana. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 400 words)
- -
European Tour: Ballantine's Championship, Seoul (to 29)
Frenchman Victor Dubuisson will take a two-shot lead into the second round of the Ballantine's Championship in Seoul on Friday. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 0800, 300 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
Ligue 1
Toulouse v Montpellier HSC (1700)
FC Lorient v Olympique Marseille (1900)
PARIS - Ligue 1 leaders Montpellier visit seventh-placed Toulouse looking for a win that would extend their advantage to five points over Paris St Germain who play on Saturday. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect from 1900, pix, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)
- -
Groningen v Graafschap Doetinchem (1800)
Result only
- - - -
TENNIS
ATP: Barcelona Open
BARCELONA - Top seed Rafa Nadal continues his bid for a seventh Conde de Godo trophy in eight years against Janko Tipsarevic after second seed Andy Murray plays Milos Raonic. (TENNIS-MEN/BARCELONA, expect from 1400, pix, 300 words)
- -
WTA: Stuttgart Grand Prix, Germany (to 29)
Romania Open, Bucharest (to 29)
Morocco Grand Prix, Fes (to 29)
Copy on merit
- - - -
RUGBY
Super Rugby
Auckland Blues v Queensland Reds
Super Rugby champions Queensland Reds welcome back livewire winger Digby Ioane from a four-match ban as they bid to get their title defence back on track. (RUGBY-SUPER/, expect by 0915, 300 words)
- - - -
CYCLING
Tour of Romandie, Switzerland (to 29)
Copy on merit
- - - -
RALLYING
Rally of Argentina (to 29)
On merit
- - - -
