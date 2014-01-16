Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday, Jan 16

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

OLYMPICS

Reuters is currently running a feature package on 50 Athletes to watch at the Feb. 7-23 Sochi Winter Olympics. Here are the featured athletes for Jan. 16:

FIGURE SKATING

Weir caught in crossfire for stand on Games

As an openly gay American athlete who is a self-confessed Russophile, Johnny Weir feels he has been caught up "in a crossfire" for not backing a boycott of the Sochi Olympics in the wake of the country's anti-gay policies. (OLYMPICS-RUSSIA/GAY-WEIR (INTERVIEW), expect by 1100, by Pritha Sarkar, 900 words)

- -

BIATHLON

Berger seeking the Midas touch

Tora Berger is something of a late bloomer, yet she could rewrite the women biathlon record books with an unprecedented Olympics clean sweep. (OLY-BIO-BERGER (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- -

CURLING

Jacobs's quest for gold a family affair

Canadian men's curling skip Brad Jacobs is hoping a fundraiser will help pay his family's way to Sochi but he doesn't have to worry about two of his cousins since they make up half of his rink. (OLY-BIO-JACOBS (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Frank Pingue, 500 words)

- -

SPEED SKATING

Mo thrives on indifference

Mo Tae-bum's moment in the Vancouver sun was overshadowed by Kim Yuna's record-breaking performance at the 2010 Games, but the South Korean speed skater bears no ill will towards his illustrious compatriot. (OLY-BIO-MO (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Narae Kim, 600 words)

- -

Ahn to face former team mates

When Ahn Hyun-soo switched allegiance from South Korea to Russia for the Sochi Winter Games, he took the name Viktor as a good luck charm.(OLY-BIO-AHN (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Alissa de Carbonnel, 700 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Australian Open (to 26)

Heat stops play on outer courts at Melbourne Park

MELBOURNE - Play on the outer courts at the Australian Open was called to a halt on Thursday when temperatures hit 43.3 degrees Celsius (110 Fahrenheit) on a third straight day of sweltering heat at Melbourne Park. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), stories throughout, by Nick Mulvenney, Ian Ransom and Simon Cambers)

- - - -

NBA

Streaking Spurs claim sixth consecutive win

Point guard Tony Parker had 25 points and nine assists as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Utah Jazz. All Spurs starters scored in double figures as San Antonio (31-8) got its sixth straight win. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 850 words)

- - - -

NHL

Maatta goal helps Pens seal record 13th home win

Rookie defenseman Olli Maatta helped the Pittsburgh Penguins make some history when his goal with 1:54 remaining lifted them to a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v Pakistan 3rd test (to Jan 20)

Comprehensively beaten in Dubai, a beleaguered Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the third and final test in Sharjah hoping for a series-levelling win. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect by 1330 GMT/0830 ET, 350 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Chelsea bid to deal killer blow to Man United title hopes

LONDON - Riding the wave of a five-match winning streak, Chelsea face Manchester United on Sunday with a chance to reinforce their own Premier League credentials and read the last rites to their opponents' title defence. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Toby Davis, 600 words) (Asia Duty editor: John O'Brien)