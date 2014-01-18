Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday, Jan 18

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

OLYMPICS

Reuters is currently running a feature package on 50 Athletes to watch at the Feb. 7-23 Sochi Winter Olympics.

- -

SPEED SKATING

Lee ready to begin her golden age

A LEGO fascination and penchant for nail art seem to be the only things capable of distracting South Korean speed skater Lee Sang-hwa, whose mental strength and dedication to training form the building blocks of her growing supremacy in the sport.(OLY-BIO-LEE (PIX), moved, by Michelle Kim, 550 words)

- -

SKIING

YouTube hit Wallisch eyes Sochi gold

An Olympic medal was never really part of Tom Wallisch's life project, he forgot that fanciful notion when he joined the free skiing rebels and hit the rails. (OLY-BIO-WALLISCH (PIX), moved, by Martyn Herman, 850 words)

- -

BIATHLON

Bjoerndalen has one last target

Biathlon great Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, a precocious talent as a youngster, is looking to end his Olympic career at 40 with a record medal tally. (OLY-BIO-BJOERNDALEN (PIX), moved, by Julien Pretot, 650 words)

- -

CURLING

Sigfridsson is top of class

Swede Margaretha Sigfridsson's curling career would probably never have started had a childhood English teacher who loved the sport not sneaked his class to a rink to try it out. (OLY-BIO-SIGFRIDSSON (PIX), moved, by Frank Pingue, 650 words)

- -

LUGE

NEW DELHI - Sixteen years since turning up at the starting ramp in the 1998 Nagano Games with a borrowed sled, Indian luger Shiva Keshavan will make his fifth Winter Olympic appearance in Sochi next month, still supported more by goodwill than any system. (OLYMPICS-INDIA/KESHAVAN (PIX), moved, by Amlan Chakraborty, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Australian Open (to 26)

Federer strolls into fourth round in Melbourne

MELBOURNE - Roger Federer strolled nonchalantly into the fourth round of the Australian Open while Maria Sharapova also advanced. Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray are also in action on Saturday. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Nick Mulvenney, Ian Ransom and Simon Cambers)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League (1500 unless stated)

Sunderland v Southampton (1245)

Arsenal v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Stoke City

Manchester City v Cardiff City

Norwich City v Hull City

West Ham United v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Aston Villa (1730)

Leaders Arsenal welcome struggling Fulham, City host Cardiff

LONDON - Premier League leaders Arsenal need a home win over lowly Fulham to make sure they stay ahead of the chasing pack with Manchester City, a point behind, hosting a Cardiff City team who beat them in Wales. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 700 words)

- -

La Liga

Real Betis v Real Madrid (1500)

Granada v Osasuna (1900)

Espanyol v Celta Vigo (2100)

Elche v Rayo Vallecano (1700)

Real can go level at the top with win at struggling Betis

MADRID - Real Madrid can draw level on 50 points with joint leaders Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, who both play on Sunday, with a win at bottom side Real Betis. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX) expect by 1700 GMT/12 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

Serie A

AS Roma v Livorno (1700)

Juventus v Sampdoria (1945)

Juve aim for 12th win in a row, Roma host Livorno

ROME - Serie A leaders Juventus bid for a 12th straight win when they host improving Sampdoria while second-placed AS Roma, eight points behind, entertain promoted Livorno and their new coach Attilio Perotti who was appointed following Davide Nicola's sacking on Monday. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect from 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Terry Daley, 500 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

Olympique Marseille v Valenciennes (1600)

Bastia v Girondins Bordeaux

FC Lorient v En Avant Guingamp

Nice v Ajaccio

Stade Rennes v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC

Sochaux v Montpellier HSC

Copy on merit

- -

Dutch Championship (1745 unless stated)

AZ Alkmaar v NAC Breda (1645)

PEC Zwolle v Vitesse Arnhem

RKC Waalwijk v Groningen

Heerenveen v Roda JC Kerkrade (1845)

Vitesse target provisional top spot against Zwolle

AMSTERDAM - Vitesse Arnhem can go top with at least a point away to mid-table PEC Zwolle, with leaders Ajax Amsterdam who are ahead on goal difference not playing until Sunday. (SOCCER-DUTCH/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/3:45 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Heat snap slide with win over 76ers

Chris Bosh scored 25 points, LeBron James had a near-triple-double and the Miami Heat stifled the Philadelphia 76ers to fashion a 101-86 victory and snap a three-game slide. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 850 words)

- - - -

NHL

Ducks downed in Chicago

Marian Hossa scored twice and wingers Kris Versteeg and Bryan Bickell added goals as the Chicago Blackhawks beat Anaheim 4-2 at the United Center. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Humana Challenge, La Quinta, California (to 19)

Reed cards another 63 to keep the lead at La Quinta

American Patrick Reed once again flourished in near-perfect scoring conditions as he stretched his lead to two shots in Friday's second round of the $5.7 million Humana Challenge at La Quinta, California. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), moved, 450 words)

- -

European Tour: Abu Dhabi Championship, UAE (to 19)

McIlroy looks to turn up heat on Abu Dhabi leaders

World number seven Rory McIlroy lurks ominously two strokes behind joint leaders Craig Lee of Britain and Spain's Rafael Cabrera-Bello going into the third round of the $2.7 million Abu Dhabi Championship. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v Pakistan 3rd test (to 20)

Pakistan eye big first-innings total against Sri Lanka

Pakistan will resume their first innings on 19 for no loss on the third day aiming to get close to Sri Lanka's total of 428 for nine declared in the third and final test in Sharjah. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect by 1330 GMT/8:30 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Heineken Cup group stages (to 19)

Saracens v Connacht (1335)

Zebre v Toulouse (1335)

Cardiff v Exeter (1540)

Glasgow v Toulon (1540)

Leicester v Ulster (1800)

Montpellier v Treviso (1800)

Leicester meet Ulster in titanic Pool 5 clash

LONDON - Leicester and Ulster meet in a mouthwatering clash to decide who tops Pool 5 while Saracens must beat Connacht to join Toulouse as qualifiers from Pool 3 and holders Toulon visit Glasgow having already clinched a place in the last eight. (RUGBY-HEINEKEN/, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 500 words)

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Men's downhill, Wengen, Switzerland

Women's downhill, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy

Copy on merit

- - - -

RALLYING

Monte Carlo rally (to 19)

Ogier set for Monte Carlo triumph

PARIS - World champion Sebastien Ogier of France looks set to win the season-opening Monte Carlo rally as the Volkswagen driver heads into the final day with a 51.1-seconds lead over compatriot Bryan Bouffier. (RALLYING-MONACO/, expct by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, by Gregory Blachier, 300 words)

