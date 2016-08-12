Reuters Sports Schedule at 0620 GMT on Friday, Aug 12

Reuters sports schedule at 0620 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

RIO OLYMPICS

RIO DE JANEIRO - Continuing coverage of South America's first Olympic Games on Day Seven of competition. (OLYMPICS-RIO-SPORT/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, 400 words)

SOCCER

We will bring you the latest news ahead of the start of the English Premier League season this weekend. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/, expect throughout)

Ligue 1

Champions PSG launch new campaign at Bastia

PARIS - Champions Paris St Germain begin life without new Manchester United signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic by travelling to Bastia for their first league game of the season. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, Illinois (to 14)

Johnson makes fast start in home tournament

Local favourite Zach Johnson, the 2015 British Open champion, heads into the second round of the PGA Tour event on a high note after carding six-under 65 on Thursday. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 300 words)

CRICKET

England v Pakistan, fourth test (to 15)

Pakistan 325 runs behind at start of day two

LONDON - Pakistan, replying to England's first innings total of 328, resume on three for one at the start of the second day's play in the final test at The Oval. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect throughout, 400 words)

West Indies v India, third test (to 13)

Hosts bid to make up for lost time

After rain washed out play on Thursday, West Indies resume their first innings on 107 for one on day four, trailing India by 246 runs in St Lucia. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Rodriguez plays final game for Yankees

NEW YORK - Alex Rodriguez, one of the finest sluggers of his generation and also one of the most controversial, plays his final game for the New York Yankees, bringing down the curtain on a tumultuous career in the Big Apple. (BASEBALL-YANKEES/RODRIGUEZ, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

Darvish on mound as Rangers meet Tigers

Japanese right-hander Yu Darvish (2-3) is scheduled to start for the American League West-leading Texas Rangers against a Detroit Tigers team needing a victory to keep pace with Cleveland in the AL Central, one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)