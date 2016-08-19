Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday, Aug 19

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

RIO OLYMPICS

Day 14 of competition in Rio

Bolt set to end Olympic career with golden finale

RIO DE JANEIRO - Day 14 of competition concludes with Usain Bolt attempting to anchor Jamaica to gold in the 4x100m relay to complete his "triple-triple" bid on a day when 22 gold medals will be handed out. Badminton, wrestling, taekwondo and BMX cycling are among the other featured events. (OLYMPICS-RIO-SPORT/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, 400 words)

U.S. says sorry as swimmers leave Brazil to jeers

Latest updates from Rio and the United States after swimmers Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz left Rio on Thursday and the USOC apologised to the people of Brazil. Conger and Bentz, along with gold medallists Ryan Lochte and Jimmy Feigen were revealed as having lied about being the victims of an armed robbery. Lochte flew home to the U.S. on Tuesday, leaving just Feigen in Rio. He is hoping to have his passport returned by Brazilian authorities. (OLYMPICS-RIO/LOCHTE (PIX, TV), expect updates from 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Dan Flynn, 1,000 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Manchester United v Southampton (1900)

Mourinho, Pogba set for home debuts against Saints

MANCHESTER, England - Coach Jose Mourinho takes charge of a league game for Manchester United at Old Trafford for the first time when his new team take on Southampton, with world record signing Paul Pogba set to make his debut for the club. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

TENNIS

Western and Southern Open, Cincinnati (to 21)

Murray faces Tomic in quarter-finals

Top-seeded Olympic champion Andy Murray puts his 20-match winning streak on the line against Australia's Bernard Tomic, who has yet to beat the Scot in four previous encounters, in the quarter-finals of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. (TENNIS-CINCINNATI/MEN, expect by 0400 GMT/12:00 AM ET, 350 words)

Kerber ready for next step in climb to top spot

Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber aims to move within two wins of becoming world number one when she plays Spain's Carla Suárez Navarro in the quarter-finals of the Western & Southern Open, needing to win the tournament title to overtake Serena Williams on the rankings list. (TENNIS-CINCINNATI/WOMEN, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour:

Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, North Carolina (to 21)

Cabrera-Bello, Na set pace in Greensboro

Spaniard Rafa Cabrera-Bello and American Kevin Na share the lead on seven-under 63 heading into the second round of the PGA Tour event in Greensboro. (GOLF-PGA/, expect first copy by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 350 words)

European Tour: Czech Masters (to 21)

Briton Evans setting the pace

PRAGUE - Unheralded Briton Ryan Evans takes a one-stroke lead into the second round, the penultimate points-counting event before the European Ryder Cup team is determined. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, 300 words)

CRICKET

West Indies v India, fourth test, Trinidad (to 22)

West Indies resume at 62 for two in first innings

After rain washed out most of the first day in Trinidad, Kraigg Brathwaite and Marlon Samuels will resume at the crease for West Indies as India seek to continue their dominance of the series in the final test of the four-test series. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, expect first copy by 1730 GMT/1:30 PM ET, 400 words)

South Africa v New Zealand, first test, Durban (to 23)

Hosts defend proud record against Kiwis

DURBAN - South Africa must do without injured captain AB de Villiers as they defend a proud record of never losing a series against New Zealand. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect from 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, 300 words)

BASEBALL

Porcello goes for 17th win for Red Sox

Boston right-hander Rick Porcello (16-3) puts his stellar record on the line as the Red Sox face Detroit right-hander Michael Fulmer (10-3) and the Tigers in a battle between American League teams in playoff contention, in one of 15 teams on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words)