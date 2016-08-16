Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday, Aug 16

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):
RIO OLYMPICS
Day 11 of competition in Rio sees 25 gold medals up for grabs, including five in track and field, while Usain Bolt begins his bid for part two of his triple-triple in the heats of the 200 metres ahead of Thursday's final. (OLYMPICS-RIO-SPORT/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, 400 words)
China's love of basketball isn't making them win
RIO DE JANEIRO - There are some 300 million people playing basketball in China, almost the entire population of the United States, but for the second consecutive Olympics the Chinese men's squad could not win a single game. (OLYMPICS-RIO-BASKETBALL/CHINA moving at 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Steve Keating, 700 words)
SOCCER
Premier League
We bring you the latest news after the opening fixtures of the season saw Manchester United's Jose Mourinho, City's Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte of Chelsea started their Premier League campaigns with wins, while Liverpool beat Arsenal in a seven-goal thriller. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect throughout, 400 words)
Champions League playoffs, first leg (1845)
Ajax Amsterdam v FK Rostov
Young Boys v Borussia Moenchengladbach
Dinamo Zagreb v Salzburg
FC Copenhagen v Apoel Nicosia
Steaua Bucharest v Manchester City
Big guns bid to qualify for Champions League group stage
Some of Europe's leading teams -- including Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, Ajax Amsterdam and Borussia Moenchengladbach -- aim to reach the Champions League group stage via the playoffs when the first five ties kick off. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:35 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)
CRICKET
Sri Lanka v Australia, 3rd test, Colombo (to 17)
Sri Lanka hope to set Australia tough target
COLOMBO - Sri Lanka will resume day four on 22 for one, hoping to put enough runs on the board for their spinners as they target a 3-0 whitewash against Australia. (CRICKET-SRI LANKA/, expect throughout, 350 words)
BASEBALL
Contenders in tight AL East race in action
AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays visit the New York Yankees, while the Boston Red Sox, two games off the pace in the tight East race, travel to Cleveland to meet the AL Central-leading Indians in two of 10 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)
