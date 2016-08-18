Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday, Aug 18

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

RIO OLYMPICS

Police question US swimmers over robbery report

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilian police stopped two U.S. Olympic swimmers from boarding a flight home on Wednesday to question them about how they and two team mates were robbed at gunpoint in Rio de Janeiro at the weekend, after a judge raised doubts over their accounts. We will bring you the latest developments.(OLYMPICS-RIO/LOCHTE expect throughout, 400 words)

Day 13 of competition

RIO DE JANEIRO - Day 13 of competition sees Usain Bolt run his favourite distance, the 200 metres, in part two of his "triple triple" bid. There are 23 gold medals on offer in total on Thursday, including the badminton women's doubles, where Denmark face Japan. (OLYMPICS-RIO-SPORT/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

We bring you the latest news ahead of this weekend's fixtures. With two weeks left in the window, the transfer market is also hotting up. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect throughout, 400 words)

RUGBY

Rugby Championshiop

SYDNEY - A stung Wallabies side have turned to their oiverseas veterans in an attempt to give their Rugby Championship defence a boost and their hopes of re-gaining the Bledisloe Cup from trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand a perfect start in their opening match of the southern hemisphere competition. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/AUSTRALIA (PREVIEW), moving at 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, 400 words)

We will also move a factbox to go with the preview (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/AUSTRALIA (FACTBOX)

TENNIS

Western & Southern Open, Cincinnati (to 21)

Battle for quarter-final berths at U.S. Open run-up

The battle for berths in the quarter-finals gets underway at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, where Andy Murray, fresh off winning his second successive Olympic gold medal, tops a field that includes Rafa Nadal and Stan Wawrinka in the World Tour Masters 1000 event. (TENNIS-CINCINNATI/MEN, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, 350 words)

Kerber on quest to snare top ranking

Angelique Kerber, the second seed who became the woman to beat following the withdrawal of top seed Serena Williams, vies for a berth in the quarter-finals of the Western & Southern Open knowing she can overtake Williams and become world number one by winning the tournament. (TENNIS-CINCINNATI/WOMEN, expect by 0130 GMT/9:30 PM ET, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship (to 21)

Ryder Cup battle heats up in North Carolina

Patrick Reed and Rickie Fowler are among those chasing American Ryder Cup points, hoping to get off to a good start in the first round of the penultimate PGA Tour event before the eight automatic U.S. qualifiers are set for the biennial showdown against Europe. (GOLF-PGA/, expect from 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 350 words)

CRICKET

West Indies v India, fourth test, Port of Spain (to 22)

India seek to inflict further misery on West Indies

Virat Kohli-captained India, leading 2-0 and having already clinched the series, take on West Indies as the fourth and final test of the series gets underway in Trinidad. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, expect from 1730 GMT/1:30 PM ET, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Indians welcome back starter Salazar

The American League Central-leading Cleveland Indians welcome back Danny Salazar (11-4) from the disabled list and send him out to pitch against the Chicago White Sox in one of 11 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

