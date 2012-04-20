Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday, April 20

April 20 Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday (times GMT)

MOTOR RACING

Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix

MANAMA - Sauber revealed their Bahrain Grand Prix mechanics had witnessed masked protestors throwing petrol bombs and Force India pulled out of second practice for safety reasons on Friday after an earlier scare. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/FORCEINDIA, moved, pix, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

MANAMA - Appearing almost oblivious to violent anti-government protests around Bahrain, Formula One drivers got down to work for the first practice sessions held at the desert Sakhir circuit since 2010. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/PRACTICE, further updates to follow, pix, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

NHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins, rejuvented after their 10-3 win in game four, host the Philadelphia Flyers in game five of their Eastern Conference quarter-finals needing to win to keep alive the best-of-seven series. In the Western Conference, Nashville host Detriot in game five, needing just one more to advance to the next round. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/, expect by 0300, pix, 300 words)

NBA

The NBA Champions, the Dallas Mavericks, and the New York Knocks can edge closer to booking their spots in the playoffs with wins. The Mavericks are at home to the Golden State Warriors while the Knicks are away to Cleveland. (NBA-HEAT/, expect by 0330, 300 words)

BASEBALL

BOSTON - The Boston Red Sox host their their greatest rivals, the New York Yankees, on the 100th anniversary of the opening of Fenway Park, one of the most iconic venues in professional baseball. (BASEBALL-BOSTON/, expect by 2200, pix, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

SOCCER

Bundesliga

Mainz v Wolfsburg (1830)

Copy on merit

Dutch championship

NAC Breda v Roda JC Kerkrade (1800)

Copy on merit

TENNIS

ATP: Monte Carlo Masters (to 22)

MONTE CARLO - Czech Tomas Berdych overpowered world number four Andy Murray in their Monte Carlo Masters quarter-final on Friday to set up a clash with top seed Novak Djokovic in the season's first big claycourt event.(TENNIS-MEN/MONTECARLO, updates to follow, pix, by Gregory Blachier, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Texas Open, San Antonio, Texas (to 22)

American Matt Avery, who shot a course record 63, takes a three stroke lead into the second round of the Texas Open. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0200, pix, 300 words)

European Tour: China Open, Tianjin (to 22)

Guan Tian-Lang missed the halfway cut at the China Open, a day after the 13-year-old Chinese became the youngest golfer to play in a European Tour event. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/CHINA, moved, 200 words)

World number three Lee Westwood battled heat and humidity before shooting a blemish-free second round four-under-par 68 in the Indonesian Masters. (GOLF-ASIA/INDONESIA, moved, 300 words)

RUGBY

Super rugby round nine (to 21)

Highlanders v Blues, Dunedin

The Otago Highlanders heaped more pressure on Auckland coach Pat Lam by beating the Blues 30-27 in a scrappy Super Rugby clash in Dunedin that was dominated by the kickers. (RUGBY-SUPER/HIGHLANDERS, moved, 350 words)

Reds v Stormers, Brisbane

The Stormers went top of the Super Rugby standings on Friday after an impressive performance by flyhalf Peter Grant led them to a 23-13 victory over the defending champions Queensland Reds in Brisbane. (RUGBY-SUPER/REDS, moved, 350 words)