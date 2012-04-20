Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday, April 20

April 20 Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on
Friday (times GMT)
- - - -
MOTOR RACING
Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix
MANAMA - Sauber revealed their Bahrain Grand Prix mechanics
had witnessed masked protestors throwing petrol bombs and Force
India pulled out of second practice for safety reasons on Friday
after an earlier scare. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/FORCEINDIA, moved,
pix, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)
- -
MANAMA - Appearing almost oblivious to violent
anti-government protests around Bahrain, Formula One drivers got
down to work for the first practice sessions held at the desert
Sakhir circuit since 2010. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/PRACTICE, further
updates to follow, pix, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)
- - - -
NHL
The Pittsburgh Penguins, rejuvented after their 10-3 win in
game four, host the Philadelphia Flyers in game five of their
Eastern Conference quarter-finals needing to win to keep alive
the best-of-seven series. In the Western Conference, Nashville
host Detriot in game five, needing just one more to advance to
the next round. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/, expect by 0300, pix, 300 words)
- - - -
NBA
The NBA Champions, the Dallas Mavericks, and the New York
Knocks can edge closer to booking their spots in the playoffs
with wins. The Mavericks are at home to the Golden State
Warriors while the Knicks are away to Cleveland. (NBA-HEAT/,
expect by 0330, 300 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
BOSTON - The Boston Red Sox host their their greatest
rivals, the New York Yankees, on the 100th anniversary of the
opening of Fenway Park, one of the most iconic venues in
professional baseball. (BASEBALL-BOSTON/, expect by 2200, pix,
by Larry Fine, 500 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
Bundesliga
Mainz v Wolfsburg (1830)
Copy on merit
- -
Dutch championship
NAC Breda v Roda JC Kerkrade (1800)
Copy on merit
- - - -
TENNIS
ATP: Monte Carlo Masters (to 22)
MONTE CARLO - Czech Tomas Berdych overpowered world number
four Andy Murray in their Monte Carlo Masters quarter-final on
Friday to set up a clash with top seed Novak Djokovic in the
season's first big claycourt event.(TENNIS-MEN/MONTECARLO,
updates to follow, pix, by Gregory Blachier, 400 words)
- - - -
GOLF
PGA Tour: Texas Open, San Antonio, Texas (to 22)
American Matt Avery, who shot a course record 63, takes a
three stroke lead into the second round of the Texas Open.
(GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0200, pix, 300 words)
- -
European Tour: China Open, Tianjin (to 22)
Guan Tian-Lang missed the halfway cut at the China Open, a
day after the 13-year-old Chinese became the youngest golfer to
play in a European Tour event. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/CHINA, moved, 200
words)
- -
World number three Lee Westwood battled heat and humidity
before shooting a blemish-free second round four-under-par 68 in
the Indonesian Masters. (GOLF-ASIA/INDONESIA, moved, 300 words)
- - - -
RUGBY
Super rugby round nine (to 21)
Highlanders v Blues, Dunedin
The Otago Highlanders heaped more pressure on Auckland coach
Pat Lam by beating the Blues 30-27 in a scrappy Super Rugby
clash in Dunedin that was dominated by the kickers.
(RUGBY-SUPER/HIGHLANDERS, moved, 350 words)
- -
Reds v Stormers, Brisbane
The Stormers went top of the Super Rugby standings on Friday
after an impressive performance by flyhalf Peter Grant led them
to a 23-13 victory over the defending champions Queensland Reds
in Brisbane. (RUGBY-SUPER/REDS, moved, 350 words)