2012年 4月 22日 星期日 22:00 BJT

Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday, April 22

April 22 Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on
Sunday (times GMT):	
    - - - -	
    MOTOR RACING	
    Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix	
    MANAMA - Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel roared
to his and Red Bull's first win of the season in a lively and
controversial Bahrain Grand Prix. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, updates
expected shortly, by Alan Baldwin, 600 words)	
    - - - -    	
    SOCCER	
    Premier League	
    Manchester United       v Everton              (1130)    	
    Liverpool               v West Bromwich Albion (1500)    	
    Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City      (1500)      	
    LONDON - Manchester United and Everton fought out a 4-4 draw
as leaders United blew the chance of moving eight points clear
of Manchester City, who meet bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers
later. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ first lead moved, update expected by
1700, 500 words)	
    - -	
    La Liga	
    Granada CF       v Getafe          (1000)    	
    Real Sociedad    v Villarreal      (1000)    	
    Racing Santander v Athletic Bilbao (1400)    	
    Atletico Madrid  v Espanyol        (1600)    	
    Valencia         v Real Betis      (1930) 	
    MADRID - With fourth-placed Malaga not playing at Osasuna
until Monday, Valencia can go four points clear of the
Andalusians in third with a win at home to Real Betis.
(SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1800, pix, by Iain Rogers, 400 words) 	
    - -	
    Serie A	
    Fiorentina    v Inter Milan      (1030)    	
    AC Milan      v Bologna          (1300)    	
    Cesena        v Palermo          (1300)    	
    Genoa         v Siena            (1300)    	
    Lazio         v Lecce            (1300)    	
    Juventus      v AS Roma          (1845) 	
    MILAN - Julio Cesar saved a second-half penalty to give
Inter Milan a goalless draw at relegation-threatened Fiorentina,
keeping them unbeaten since the departure of coach Claudio
Ranieri. (SOCCER-ITALY/, early lead moved, updates expected by
2200, pix, 400 words)      	
    - -	
    Bundesliga	
    FC Augsburg       v Schalke 04                (1330)    	
    Hanover 96        v Freiburg                  (1530) 	
    BERLIN - Schalke will look to cement their position in the
third Champions League spot (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1800,
300 words) 	
    - -	
    Ligue 1	
    Ajaccio                  v AS Nancy            (1500)    	
    Paris St Germain         v Sochaux             (1500)    	
    Olympique Lyon           v FC Lorient          (1915)	
    PARIS - PSG must react to Montpellier going five points
clear while Lyon need a win to boost their Europa League hopes
(SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 1700, pix, 300 words)    	
    - -	
    Dutch championship	
    ADO Den Haag          v Feyenoord        (1030)    	
    AZ Alkmaar            v VVV-Venlo        (1230)    	
    PSV Eindhoven         v NEC Nijmegen     (1230)    	
    Ajax Amsterdam        v Groningen        (1430)	
    On merit	
    - - - -	
    TENNIS	
    ATP: Monte Carlo Masters (to 22)	
    MONTE CARLO - World number two Rafael Nadal thrashed top
seed Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-1 in the final to win the Monte Carlo
Masters for an eighth consecutive time. (TENNIS-MEN/MONTECARLO,
moved, updates expected, pix, by Gregory Blachier, 500 words)	
    - -	
    Fed Cup semi-finals (to 22)	
    Russia v Serbia, Moscow (1100)	
    Czech Republic v Italy, Ostrava (1000) 	
    MOSCOW - Serbia led Russia 2-1 on the final day after Ana
Ivanovic beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 3-6 6-0
6-3.(TENNIS-FED/RUSSIA, pix, expect by 1700, 250 words)	
    - -	
    OSTRAVA, Czech Republic - Petra Kvitova put defending
champions the Czech Republic into the Fed Cup final with a 6-4
7-6 win over Italy's Francesca Schiavone. (TENNIS-FED/CZECH,
moved, 250 words) 	
    - - - -	
    ATHLETICS	
    London marathon	
    LONDON - Wilson Kipsang and Mary Keitany completed a Kenyan
double at the London marathon as the East African country once
again dominated the races by taking five of the six podium
places.(ATHLETICS-MARATHON/ moved, pix, by John Mehaffey and
Alison Wildey, 500 words, plus wrapup)	
    - - - -	
    CYCLING	
    Liege-Bastogne-Liege Classic, Belgium	
    The Liege-Bastogne-Liege Classic, one of cycling's top five
one-day races or 'Monuments', is 255.5 kms long and very hilly.
Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez, Belgium's Phillipe Gilbert and
Luxembourg duo Frank and Andy Schleck are among the favourites.
(CYCLING-LIEGE/, expect by 1800, Alasdair Fotheringham, 350
words)	
    - - - -	
    GOLF	
    European Tour: China Open, Tianjin (to 22)	
    South African Branden Grace will have his third European
Tour title in sight when he goes into the final round of the
$3-million China Open with a three-shot lead over defending
champion Nicolas Colsaerts. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/CHINA, expect by
0930, 300 words)	
    - -	
    Asian Tour: Indonesian Masters, Jakarta	
    World number three Lee Westwood successfully defended his
Indonesian Masters title after completing 32 holes at the Royale
Jakarta Golf Club on Sunday. (GOLF-ASIA/INDONESIA, moved, 300
words)	
    - -	
    American Ben Curtis takes a three-shot lead over compatriot
Matt Every into the final round of the Texas Open in San
Antonio. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2100, 250 words)	
    - - - -	
    SNOOKER	
    World Snooker Championships, Crucible, Sheffield, England 
(to May 7) 	
    Copy on merit	
    - - - -	
    NHL	
    Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins try to stave off
elimination for a third straight game when they visit the
Philadelphia Flyers. In other first-round playoff action, the
Stanley Cup champion Boston Bruins visit the Washington Capitals
looking to stay alive while the Los Angeles Kings try to knock
out the Vancouver Canucks. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/, expect by 1930, pix,
350 words)	
    - - - -	
    NBA	
    The NBA's regular-season enters its final week with teams
still looking to secure a playoff berth and many others battling
for higher seeds. (NBA/ (WRAPUP), expect by 0445, pix, 250
words)	
    - - - -	
    BASEBALL	
    The New York Yankees send ace C.C. Sabathia to the mound for
the conclusion of a three-game set with the Red Sox marking the
100th anniversary celebration of Boston's Fenway Park.
(BASEBALL-REDSOX/, expect by 0330, pix, 250 words)	
    - - - -

