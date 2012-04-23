Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday, April 23

April 23 Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

OLYMPICS

PRETORIA - Foreign-born athletes who have taken UK citizenship ahead of the London Games have been dubbed "Plastic Brits" by critics but the most famous person to have made that journey is sympathetic. (OLYMPICS-BUDD/, tv, pix, moved, by Ed Stoddard, 400 words)

LONDON - Women's soccer in Britain has some ground to make up after an initial lack of foresight by the English FA and political rows kept it out of previous Olympics, says Hope Powell, coach of the first British women's team to take part in the Games. (OLYMPICS-SOCCER/WOMEN (INTERVIEW), moved, pix, by Mike Collett, 880 words)

COVENTRY, England - The 16th and last place in the men's Olympic soccer tournament will be decided when Oman meet Senegal in the final Olympic playoff at the City of Coventry Stadium. (OLYMPICS-SOCCER/PLAYOFF, expect by 2045, by Mike Collett, 400 words)

SOCCER

BARCELONA - Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola, his Chelsea counterpart Roberto Di Matteo and a player from each side hold news conferences ahead of Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at the Nou Camp. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BARCELONA expect by 1800, pix, TV, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

La Liga

Osasuna v Malaga (1900)

MADRID - Malaga need a win at Osasuna to keep pace with Valencia, who won 4-0 at home to Real Betis on Sunday to move four points clear in third. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 2100, by Mark Elkington, 300 words)

LONDON - Manchester United's miserly defending at Old Trafford has underpinned many of their title-winning campaigns under Alex Ferguson but this season's home lapses could cost them dearly. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/UNITED, moved, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

ROME - Italian soccer officials and media on Monday condemned Genoa players for bowing to the demands of a group of fans who halted play and ordered them to take off their shirts as the Serie A team lost 4-1 at home to Siena on Sunday (SOCCER-ITALY/GENOA, moved, by Gavin Jones, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Barcelona Open, Spain (to 29)

Romania Open, Bucharest (to 29)

WTA: Stuttgart Grand Prix, Germany (to 29)

Morocco Grand Prix, Fes (to 29)

CRICKET

West Indies v Australia, third test, Dominica (to 27)

ROSEAU - The series belongs to Australia after a win and a draw in the first two tests but the hosts will be eager to put on another decent showing after giving the tourists more of a game than they might have expected (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, expect by 1900, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

SNOOKER

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

LONDON - Barry Hawkins is one of the most well-liked players on the snooker circuit and he will be even more popular among his fellow professionals if he can knock out top-ranked Mark Selby in the world championship first round. (SNOOKER-WORLD/HAWKINS (INTERVIEW), moved, by Tony Jimenez, 450 words)

MOTOR RACING

LONDON - Four separate race winners, four different constructors on the top of the podium and no one driver managing to hold the championship lead for more than one grand prix weekend. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, pix, moved, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

NHL

The Eastern Conference's top-seeded New York Rangers try to avoid elimination from the playoffs when they visit the Ottawa Senators while the Phoenix Coyotes aim to close out their first-round series against the Chicago Blackhawks. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/, expect by 0230, pix, 350 words)

NBA

The Philadelphia 76ers look to secure the final Eastern Conference playoff berth while a number of teams battle for higher seeds and both conference titles remain up for grabs with four nights remaining in the NBA's regular season. (NBA/ (WRAPUP), expect by 0330, pix, 250 words)

BASEBALL

Brandon Morrow takes the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays against the host Kansas City Royals and counterpart Bruce Chen in a matchup featuring two pitchers seeking their first win of the season. (BASEBALL-ROYALS/, expect by 0345, pix, 250 words)