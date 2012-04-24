Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday, April 24

April 24 Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on
Tuesday (times GMT):
- - - -
SOCCER
Champions League semi-finals, second leg (to 25)
Barcelona v Chelsea (1845)
BARCELONA - Holders Barcelona need to overturn a 1-0 deficit
at home to Chelsea on Tuesday if they are to keep alive their
hopes of a third Champions League title in four years.
(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BARCELONA, expect by 2030, pix, TV, by Iain
Rogers, 700 words)
- -
Real Madrid v Bayern Munich
MADRID - Jose Mourinho has lost three of his five Champions
League semi-finals and the combative coach is determined to
improve that record when his Real Madrid side host Bayern Munich
in their second leg on Wednesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/REAL, moved,
pix, TV, 400 words)
- -
Premier League
Aston Villa v Bolton Wanderers (1845)
LONDON - Struggling Aston Villa host second from bottom
Bolton with both clubs needing victory to boost their chances of
avoiding relegation. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 2045, 400
words)
- -
Serie A (1630)
Atalanta v Chievo Verona
Cagliari v Catania
Copy on merit
- - - -
OLYMPICS
ALMATY - Heads turned when Ilya Ilyin, three-times world
weightlifting champion, strode into a billiards hall in
Kazakhstan's largest city. (OLYMPICS-WEIGHTLIFTING/KAZAKH
(INTERVIEW), moved, pix, TV, by Robin Paxton, 750 words)
- -
RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilians Fabiana Beltrame and Luana
Bartholo have not practised together since they qualified for
the Olympics after their boat was stuck in customs.
(OLYMPICS-ROWING/BRAZIL (INTERVIEW), moved, pix, TV, by Pedro
Fonseca, 750 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
West Indies v Australia, third test (to 27)
ROSEAU, Dominica - Australia, who lead the three-test series
1-0, resume on 212 for seven with Matthew Wade and Mitchell
Starc looking to lead a tail-end rally. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/,
expect first copy by 1700)
- - - -
TENNIS
ATP: Barcelona Open
BARCELONA - Second seed Andy Murray gets his Barcelona Open
campaign underway against Ukraine's Sergiy Stakhovsky.
(TENNIS-MEN/BARCELONA, expect by 1600, pix, 300 words)
- -
Romania Open, Bucharest (to 29)
WTA: Stuttgart Grand Prix, Germany (to 29)
Morocco Grand Prix, Fes (to 29)
Copy on merit
- - - -
NHL
The New Jersey Devils, trailing their Eastern Conference
quarter-final series 3-2, try to force a decisive seventh game
when they host the Florida Panthers. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/, expect by
0245, pix, 350 words)
- - - -
NBA
The Phoenix Suns visit the Utah Jazz in a matchup featuring
two teams battling for the final Western Conference playoff spot
while the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat and Oklahoma City
Thunder jockey for postseason positioning in the final days of
the regular season. (NBA/ (WRAPUP), expect by 0530, pix, 250
words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
Twice All-Star Josh Johnson takes the mound for the Miami
Marlins against double Cy Young Award winner Johan Santana and
the host New York Mets in a National League East matchup
featuring two pitchers still searching for their first win of
the season. (BASEBALL-METS/, expect by 0245, pix, 200 words)
- - - -
CYCLING
Tour of Romandie, Switzerland (to 29)
Copy on merit
- - - -