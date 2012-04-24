Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday, April 24

April 24 Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League semi-finals, second leg (to 25)

Barcelona v Chelsea (1845)

BARCELONA - Holders Barcelona need to overturn a 1-0 deficit at home to Chelsea on Tuesday if they are to keep alive their hopes of a third Champions League title in four years. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BARCELONA, expect by 2030, pix, TV, by Iain Rogers, 700 words)

- -

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich

MADRID - Jose Mourinho has lost three of his five Champions League semi-finals and the combative coach is determined to improve that record when his Real Madrid side host Bayern Munich in their second leg on Wednesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/REAL, moved, pix, TV, 400 words)

- -

Premier League

Aston Villa v Bolton Wanderers (1845)

LONDON - Struggling Aston Villa host second from bottom Bolton with both clubs needing victory to boost their chances of avoiding relegation. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 2045, 400 words)

- -

Serie A (1630)

Atalanta v Chievo Verona

Cagliari v Catania

Copy on merit

- - - -

OLYMPICS

ALMATY - Heads turned when Ilya Ilyin, three-times world weightlifting champion, strode into a billiards hall in Kazakhstan's largest city. (OLYMPICS-WEIGHTLIFTING/KAZAKH (INTERVIEW), moved, pix, TV, by Robin Paxton, 750 words)

- -

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilians Fabiana Beltrame and Luana Bartholo have not practised together since they qualified for the Olympics after their boat was stuck in customs. (OLYMPICS-ROWING/BRAZIL (INTERVIEW), moved, pix, TV, by Pedro Fonseca, 750 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

West Indies v Australia, third test (to 27)

ROSEAU, Dominica - Australia, who lead the three-test series 1-0, resume on 212 for seven with Matthew Wade and Mitchell Starc looking to lead a tail-end rally. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, expect first copy by 1700)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Barcelona Open

BARCELONA - Second seed Andy Murray gets his Barcelona Open campaign underway against Ukraine's Sergiy Stakhovsky. (TENNIS-MEN/BARCELONA, expect by 1600, pix, 300 words)

- -

Romania Open, Bucharest (to 29)

WTA: Stuttgart Grand Prix, Germany (to 29)

Morocco Grand Prix, Fes (to 29)

Copy on merit

- - - -

NHL

The New Jersey Devils, trailing their Eastern Conference quarter-final series 3-2, try to force a decisive seventh game when they host the Florida Panthers. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/, expect by 0245, pix, 350 words)

- - - -

NBA

The Phoenix Suns visit the Utah Jazz in a matchup featuring two teams battling for the final Western Conference playoff spot while the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder jockey for postseason positioning in the final days of the regular season. (NBA/ (WRAPUP), expect by 0530, pix, 250 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Twice All-Star Josh Johnson takes the mound for the Miami Marlins against double Cy Young Award winner Johan Santana and the host New York Mets in a National League East matchup featuring two pitchers still searching for their first win of the season. (BASEBALL-METS/, expect by 0245, pix, 200 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Romandie, Switzerland (to 29)

Copy on merit