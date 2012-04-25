Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday, April 25

April 25 Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on
Wednesday (times GMT):
- - - -
SOCCER
Champions League
Real Madrid v Bayern Munich (1845)
MADRID - Real Madrid host Bayern Munich looking to overturn
a 2-1 first leg deficit and book their place in the Champions
League final against Chelsea. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/REAL, expect by
2045, pix, TV, by Mark Elkington, 400 words)
- -
LONDON - Whatever happens in the Champions League final in
Munich next month, Chelsea's astonishing 3-2 aggregate win over
Barcelona's artisans at the Nou Camp in Tuesday's semi-final
will go down as one of the club's greatest achievements.
(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/CHELSEA, moved, by Martyn Herman, 750 words)
- -
BARCELONA - The question on many lips after Barcelona's
elimination from the Champions League is how a team featuring
Lionel Messi with 72 percent of possession over 180 minutes of
football could fail to get past ultra-defensive Chelsea.
(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BARCELONA, moved, by Iain Rogers, 650 words)
- -
Europa League
MADRID - Coaches and players from Europa League
semi-finalists Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Athletic Bilbao and
Sporting hold news conferences ahead of the second legs.
(SOCCER-EUROPA/, expect by 1700, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)
- -
Serie A (1300 unless stated)
Lecce v Napoli
Palermo v Parma
AS Roma v Fiorentina
Siena v Bologna
Udinese v Inter Milan
AC Milan v Genoa (1600)
Cesena v Juventus (1600)
Unbeaten leaders Juventus travel to relegation-threatened
Cesena hoping for a win to keep them clear of AC Milan, three
points behind, who host Genoa. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 1800,
pix, 400 words)
- -
BUENOS AIRES - Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella says he
must resolve problems in midfield and defence if Lionel Messi is
to lead his team to victory in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
(SOCCER-ARGENTINA/SABELLA (INTERVIEW), moved, pix, TV, by Rex
Gowar, 850 words)
- -
South American Libertadores Cup, round of 16, first leg
BUENOS AIRES - Holders Santos kick off the knockout rounds
with a visit to Bolivar in the rarefied air of La Paz at 3,600
metres where they lost to The Strongest in the group phase in
February while Internacional host Fluminense in an all-Brazilian
tie. (SOCCER-LIBERTADORES/, expect by 0300, by Rex Gowar, pix,
400 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
West Indies v Australia, third test (to 27)
ROSEAU, Dominica - West Indies resume on 165-8, 163 runs
behind Australia, on the third day of the third test.
(CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, expect by 0000, 400 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
ATP: Barcelona Open
BARCELONA - Home favourite and top seed Rafa Nadal takes on
fellow Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez after compatriot and
third seed David Ferrer plays Serbian wildcard Filip
Krajinovic.(TENNIS-MEN/BARCELONA, expect by 1500, pix, 300
words)
- -
WTA: Stuttgart Grand Prix, Germany (to 29)
STUTTGART - Former world number ones Caroline Wozniacki and
Jelena Jankovic battle it out for a spot in the third round.
(TENNIS-WOMEN/STUTTGART, expect by 2330, by Karolos Grohmann,
350 words)
Romania Open, Bucharest (to 29)
Morocco Grand Prix, Fes (to 29)
Copy on merit
- - - -
CYCLING
Tour of Romandie, Switzerland (to 29)
Copy on merit
- - - -
NFL
NEW YORK - Some of the suspense may be lacking from the NFL
Draft with Indianapolis already announcing they will take
Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck with the first overall pick and
Washington poised to pick Baylor's Robert Griffin III second,
but the next 30 first-round selections are up in the air.
(NFL-DRAFT/ (PREVIEW), expect by 2200, pix, by Larry Fine, 450
words)
- - - -
NHL
Defending Stanley Cup champion Boston Bruins host the
Washington Capitals in a decisive seventh game of the Eastern
Conference quarter-final in the lone game on the NHL calendar.
(NHL-PLAYOFFS/, expect by 0245, pix, 300 words)
- - - - -
NBA
First-round playoff matchups are starting to come into
clearer focus with 14 teams in action and battling for higher
seeds on the penultimate night of the NBA's regular season.
(NBA/ (WRAPUP), expect by 0300, pix, 300 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
Two division champions meet up when Phil Hughes takes the
mound for the New York Yankees on the road against Scott Feldman
and the Texas Rangers. (BASEBALL-RANGERS/, expect by 0330, pix,
250 words)
- - - -