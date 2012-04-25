Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday, April 25

April 25 Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich (1845)

MADRID - Real Madrid host Bayern Munich looking to overturn a 2-1 first leg deficit and book their place in the Champions League final against Chelsea. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/REAL, expect by 2045, pix, TV, by Mark Elkington, 400 words)

- -

LONDON - Whatever happens in the Champions League final in Munich next month, Chelsea's astonishing 3-2 aggregate win over Barcelona's artisans at the Nou Camp in Tuesday's semi-final will go down as one of the club's greatest achievements. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/CHELSEA, moved, by Martyn Herman, 750 words)

- -

BARCELONA - The question on many lips after Barcelona's elimination from the Champions League is how a team featuring Lionel Messi with 72 percent of possession over 180 minutes of football could fail to get past ultra-defensive Chelsea. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BARCELONA, moved, by Iain Rogers, 650 words)

- -

Europa League

MADRID - Coaches and players from Europa League semi-finalists Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Athletic Bilbao and Sporting hold news conferences ahead of the second legs. (SOCCER-EUROPA/, expect by 1700, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- -

Serie A (1300 unless stated)

Lecce v Napoli

Palermo v Parma

AS Roma v Fiorentina

Siena v Bologna

Udinese v Inter Milan

AC Milan v Genoa (1600)

Cesena v Juventus (1600)

Unbeaten leaders Juventus travel to relegation-threatened Cesena hoping for a win to keep them clear of AC Milan, three points behind, who host Genoa. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 1800, pix, 400 words)

- -

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella says he must resolve problems in midfield and defence if Lionel Messi is to lead his team to victory in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. (SOCCER-ARGENTINA/SABELLA (INTERVIEW), moved, pix, TV, by Rex Gowar, 850 words)

- -

South American Libertadores Cup, round of 16, first leg

BUENOS AIRES - Holders Santos kick off the knockout rounds with a visit to Bolivar in the rarefied air of La Paz at 3,600 metres where they lost to The Strongest in the group phase in February while Internacional host Fluminense in an all-Brazilian tie. (SOCCER-LIBERTADORES/, expect by 0300, by Rex Gowar, pix, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

West Indies v Australia, third test (to 27)

ROSEAU, Dominica - West Indies resume on 165-8, 163 runs behind Australia, on the third day of the third test. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, expect by 0000, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Barcelona Open

BARCELONA - Home favourite and top seed Rafa Nadal takes on fellow Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez after compatriot and third seed David Ferrer plays Serbian wildcard Filip Krajinovic.(TENNIS-MEN/BARCELONA, expect by 1500, pix, 300 words)

- -

WTA: Stuttgart Grand Prix, Germany (to 29)

STUTTGART - Former world number ones Caroline Wozniacki and Jelena Jankovic battle it out for a spot in the third round. (TENNIS-WOMEN/STUTTGART, expect by 2330, by Karolos Grohmann, 350 words)

Romania Open, Bucharest (to 29)

Morocco Grand Prix, Fes (to 29)

Copy on merit

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Romandie, Switzerland (to 29)

Copy on merit

- - - -

NFL

NEW YORK - Some of the suspense may be lacking from the NFL Draft with Indianapolis already announcing they will take Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck with the first overall pick and Washington poised to pick Baylor's Robert Griffin III second, but the next 30 first-round selections are up in the air. (NFL-DRAFT/ (PREVIEW), expect by 2200, pix, by Larry Fine, 450 words)

- - - -

NHL

Defending Stanley Cup champion Boston Bruins host the Washington Capitals in a decisive seventh game of the Eastern Conference quarter-final in the lone game on the NHL calendar. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/, expect by 0245, pix, 300 words)

- - - - -

NBA

First-round playoff matchups are starting to come into clearer focus with 14 teams in action and battling for higher seeds on the penultimate night of the NBA's regular season. (NBA/ (WRAPUP), expect by 0300, pix, 300 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Two division champions meet up when Phil Hughes takes the mound for the New York Yankees on the road against Scott Feldman and the Texas Rangers. (BASEBALL-RANGERS/, expect by 0330, pix, 250 words)