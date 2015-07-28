Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday, July 28

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

OLYMPICS

Executive Board meeting and IOC Session (to Aug 3)

Olympics-Kazakh president Nazarbayev still doubtful for vote

KUALA LUMPUR - Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev will leave it to the last minute before deciding whether to embark on what could be a make-or-break trip to Kuala Lumpur this week as Almaty goes head to head with Beijing to land the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Games officials meet for 2022 vote as Boston withdraws

KUALA LUMPUR - The International Olympic Committee started a week-long session in Malaysia on Tuesday, where the selection of a host for the 2022 Winter Olympics and checks on new reforms took an early backseat to Boston's withdrawal from the 2024 race.

Boston 2024 bid dumped on cost concerns

BOSTON - The U.S. Olympic Committee on Monday rescinded Boston's bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games after the mayor said his city's taxpayers could not afford to host the large-scale event.

FIFA

Soccer-UEFA head Platini to announce FIFA presidency bid

ZURICH - Michel Platini, the head of European soccer's governing body UEFA, is to announce in the next few days that he will stand for the presidency of FIFA, a source close to the former France international told Reuters on Tuesday.

FIFA reform plans in doubt

ZURICH - Reform plans by scandal-plagued FIFA were thrown into doubt on Monday when its choice to head a task force, Swiss businessman Domenico Scala, said he would not take on the job unless he was guaranteed full independence.

SOCCER

International Champions Cup

Barcelona and Chelsea square off in American finale

European champions Barcelona and English champions Chelsea complete their pre-season American tour when they meet at FedEx Field in suburban Washington.

Champions League third qualifying round, first leg (to 29)

Results only

Transfer news

We will bring you all the latest transfer news from the Premier League and the rest of Europe as clubs prepare for the new season.

CRICKET

England v Australia third test, Birmingham

Cricket-Edgbaston crowd can be our 12th man, says Cook

BIRMINGHAM, England - England want to bounce back from a disastrous showing at Lord's by playing well enough to get a special Edgbaston crowd on their side in the third test starting on Wednesday, said captain Alastair Cook.

Cricket-Nevill gets nod ahead of Haddin

BIRMINGHAM, England - Peter Nevill has got the nod ahead of Brad Haddin as Australia's wicketkeeper for the third Ashes test.

SWIMMING

World Championships, Kazan, Russia (to Aug 9)

'Dead in water' U.S. team expects slow start in Kazan

USA Swimming was rubbing its hands with glee when it announced a squad packed full of gold medal winners and record breakers for the 2015 world championships, but that was a year ago and the team that lands in Kazan may need time to fire on all cylinders.

GOLF

Putting touch has deserted me, says Poulter

WOBURN, England - Less than three years after his putter inspired Europe's 'miracle' Ryder Cup win, Ian Poulter feels he needs to go back to square one to try to rediscover his form on the greens.

TENNIS

ATP: German Open, Hamburg (to Aug 2)

Atlanta Open, U.S. (to Aug 2)

Swiss Open, Gstaad (to Aug 2)

WTA: Baku Cup, Azerbaijan (to Aug 2)

Brazil Cup, Florianopolis, Brazil (to Aug 1)

BASEBALL

Angels, Astros in showdown for AL West lead

The Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros, locked in a tight battle for first place in the American League West, begin a three-game series in Houston in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.