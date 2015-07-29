Reuters Sports Schedule at 1415 GMT on Wednesday, July 29

Reuters sports schedule at 1415 GMT on Wednesday:

- - -

OLYMPICS

Executive Board meeting and IOC Session (to Aug 3)

KUALA LUMPUR - International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach holds a news conference at the end of the executive board meeting as Beijing and Almaty, bidding for the 2022 Games, are doing last-minute campaigning ahead of the vote on July 31. (OLYMPICS-IOC/ (PIX, TV), expect stories throughout, by Karolos Grohmann)

- -

- - - -

FIFA

Platini announces FIFA presidency bid

BERNE - UEFA president Michel Platini ended weeks of uncertainty on Wednesday when he announced that he would stand for the presidency of FIFA in place of outgoing Sepp Blatter. (SOCCER-FIFA/PLATINI, moved, by Brian Homewood, 580 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Libertadores Cup final

Tigres (Mexico) v River Plate (Argentina)

MONTERREY, Mexico - Hosts Tigres aim to get a first-leg lead in their bid to become the first Mexican side to win the Libertadores Cup when they take on double champions River Plate.(SOCCER-LIBERTADORES, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Andrew Downie, 350 words)

- -

International Champions Cup

Manchester United meet Paris Saint-Germain in Chicago

Twenty-times English champions Manchester United take on Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain in a sold-out Soldier Field in Chicago in their final U.S. International Championships Cup match. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/, expect by 0345 GMT/11:45 PM ET, 350 words)

- -

MLS All-Star Game

MLS Stars face Tottenham Hotspur

The Major League Soccer All-Stars take on English club Tottenham Hotspur in the league's annual All-Star Game at Denver. (SOCCER-MLS/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

Champions League third qualifying round, first leg (to 29)

Results only

- -

Transfer news

We will bring you all the latest transfer news from the Premier League and the rest of Europe as clubs prepare for the new season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v Australia third test, Birmingham (to Aug 2)

Cricket-Finn strikes twice on test return for England

BIRMINGHAM - England fast bowler Steven Finn made an immediate impact on his return to test cricket after a two-year absence with two key Australian wickets on the first morning of the third test. (CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Rose prepares for title defence at Quicken Loans National

English world number seven Justin Rose defends his title at this week's Quicken Loans National in Gainesville, Virginia, having won last year's edition at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland. We preview the PGA Tour event hosted by former world number one Tiger Woods. (GOLF-PGA/ (PREVIEW, PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Giants face Brewers, chase Dodgers

The chase for first place in the National League West continues with the challenging San Francisco Giants facing the visiting Milwaukee Brewers before the front-running Los Angeles Dodgers meet the Oakland A's in two of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0500 GMT/ 1:00 AM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: German Open, Hamburg (to Aug 2)

Atlanta Open, U.S. (to Aug 2)

Swiss Open, Gstaad (to Aug 2)

WTA: Baku Cup, Azerbaijan (to Aug 2)

Brazil Cup, Florianopolis, Brazil (to Aug 1)

Copy on merit (Europe Desk Editor: Pritha Sarkar)