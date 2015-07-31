Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday, July 31

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

OLYMPICS

Beijing to host 2022 Winter Olympics

KUALA LUMPUR - Beijing was chosen by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to host the 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday, becoming the first city to be awarded both the summer and winter Games. (OLYMPICS-2022/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Ossian Shine, Julian Linden and Karolos Grohmann)

Olympics-Beijing heralds historic day after landing Games

KUALA LUMPUR - Beijing mayor Wang Anshun heralded "a remarkable day for Beijing and for the Olympic movement" on Friday after the Chinese capital won the right to host the 2022 Winter Games. (OLYMPICS-2022/BEIJING-QUOTES (PIX, TV), moved, by Ossian Shine, 300 words)

Olympics-Almaty upbeat despite losing Winter Olympics bid

KUALA LUMPUR - Organisers of Almaty's unsuccessful bid to host the 2022 Winter Olympics vowed to push ahead with their ambitious plan to turn their city into a winter wonderland despite losing out to Beijing. (OLYMPICS-2022/ALMATY, (PIX, TV), moved, by Julian Linden, 500 words)

FIFA

No deal done to back Platini says CONCACAF powerbroker

ZURICH - FIFA presidential hopeful Michel Platini has not secured the formal backing of the CONCACAF region, the head of the influential Caribbean Football Union (CFU) said on Thursday suggesting the claim was "just politics". (SOCCER-FIFA/PLATINI-CONCACAF, moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

Zico's FIFA bid gets lukewarm backing from CBF

SAO PAULO - Zico has been promised the backing of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) for his bid to run for the FIFA presidency if he can show he has the support of four other federations. (SOCCR-FIFA/BRAZIL-ZICO, moved, by Andrew Downie, 450 words)

South Korea's Chung running for FIFA presidency

SEOUL - Former FIFA vice president Chung Mong-joon, one of the most influential figures in Asian soccer, said he would enter the race to replace Sepp Blatter as president of the sport's world governing body. (SOCCER-FIFA/CHUNG (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV), moved, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League preview package

LONDON - Reuters will run a preview package looking ahead to the new season, including an overall preview, pieces on champions Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool plus a look at the three promoted clubs.

We will also file factboxes on the prospects for all 20 teams and a list of the major close season transfers.

(Master slug: SOCCER-ENGLAND/, moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET)

Transfer news

We will bring you all the latest transfer news from the Premier League and the rest of Europe as clubs prepare for the new season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

CRICKET

England v Australia third test, Birmingham (to Aug 2)

England chase 121 for victory

BIRMINGHAM - England are chasing 121 for victory after bowling out Australia for 265 in their second innings. (CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX), moved, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

Bangladesh v South Africa, second test, Dhaka (to Aug 3)

Rain washes out second day

DHAKA - Rain washed out the second day. (CRICKET-BANGLADESH/, moved, 150 words)

SWIMMING

World Championships (to Aug 9)

Briton Peaty is marked man

KAZAN, Russia - Britain's new star Adam Peaty will be a marked man as he bids to continue record-breaking breaststroke form. (SWIMMING-WORLD/, expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Rod Gilmour, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: German Open, Hamburg (to Aug 2)

Atlanta Open, U.S. (to Aug 2)

Swiss Open, Gstaad (to Aug 2)

WTA: Baku Cup, Azerbaijan (to Aug 2)

Brazil Cup, Florianopolis, Brazil (to Aug 1)

RALLYING

Rally of Finland (to 2)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Quicken Loans National

Goosen and Ishikawa set the pace at Tiger's event

Veteran South African Retief Goosen and 23-year-old Japanese Ryo Ishikawa take a joint one-stroke lead into the second round at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club after opening with eight-under-par 63s. Tournament host Tiger Woods trails by five shots. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

European Tour: Paul Lawrie Matchplay, Aberdeen (to Aug 2)

BASEBALL

Giants' ace Bumgarner faces Rangers

World Series Most Valuable Player Madison Bumgarner takes the mound for the reigning champion San Francisco Giants versus the host Texas Rangers in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

