Reuters Sports Schedule at 1500 GMT on Sunday, Aug 2

ATHLETICS

Athletics roiled by mass doping allegations after leak

KUALA LUMPUR - Leaks of confidential doping data threw global athletics into chaos on Sunday, after a newspaper and a broadcaster said a third of medals in Olympic and world championship endurance races from 2001-2012 were won by runners with suspicious blood. (ATHLETICS-DOPING/LEAKS (TV), moved with updates to follow, by Karolos Grohmann, 600 words)

FIFA

South African Sexwale may run for FIFA presidency

ZURICH - South African businessman and former political prisoner Tokyo Sexwale is considering running for president of world football's scandal-hit governing body FIFA, a spokesman told Reuters. (SOCCER-FIFA/SEXWALE, moved, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

SOCCER

Chelsea meet Arsenal in Community Shield

LONDON - Premier League champions Chelsea take on FA Cup winners Arsenal at Wembley in the Community Shield, the traditional curtain-raiser to the new season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1605 GMT/12:05 PM ET, by Bill Schomberg, 500 words)

FC Dallas bids to boost record at Chicago

FC Dallas seek to improve on their league-best record when they visit the Chicago Fire, while San Jose Earthquakes host Portland Timbers in Major League Soccer action. (SOCCER/MLS, expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, 250 words)

Transfer news

We will bring you all the latest transfer news from the Premier League and the rest of Europe as clubs prepare for the new season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Quicken Loans National (to 2)

Merritt, Chappell in search of first victory on tour

Americans Troy Merritt and Kevin Chappell head a crowded leaderboard going into the final round of the PGA Tour event in Gainesville, Virginia. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

Women's British Open, Turnberry, Scotland (to 2)

Korean Ko and Taiwanese Lu tied for lead

South Korean Ko Jin-young and Teresa Lu of Taiwan are sharing the lead going into the final round of the women's major at Turnberry. (GOLF-WOMEN/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

European Tour: Paul Lawrie Matchplay, Aberdeen (to 2)

CRICKET

Bangladesh v South Africa, second test, Dhaka (to 3)

Rain washes out play for third straight day in Dhaka

DHAKA - The entire fourth day's play in the second and final test between Bangladesh and South Africa was wiped out due to rain and a wet outfield, pushing the match towards an inevitable draw. (CRICKET-BANGLADESH/, moved, 150 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Atlanta Open, U.S. (to 2)

Isner and Baghdatis to meet in Atlanta Open final

American John Isner goes for his third straight win at the Atlanta Open when he faces Marcos Baghdatis, of Cyprus, in the final of the outdoor hardcourt event. (TENNIS-ATLANTA/, expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, 350 words)

SWIMMING

World Championships (to 9)

Ledecky, Sun make confident start to campaign in Kazan

KAZAN, Russia - American teenager Katie Ledecky started her bid to defend her three world titles by qualifying fastest for the women's 400 metres freestyle final on the opening morning at the world championships in Russia. (SWIMMING-WORLD/, moved, by Rod Gilmour, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Latos makes first start for Dodgers

Former Miami Marlins pitcher Mat Latos makes his first start for the Los Angeles Dodgers after last week's trade when he takes the mound against the Los Angeles Angels in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

