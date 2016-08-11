Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday, Aug 11

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

RIO OLYMPICS

Day Six of competition in Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO - Day Six of competition at South America's first Olympic Games offers up 19 gold medals, including the men's rugby sevens and the women's all around gymnastics titles. The first track cycling title of the Games is also up for grabs while there also golds awarded in women's archery, canoeing, fencing and judo. (OLYMPICS-RIO-SPORT/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, 400 words)

SOCCER

We will bring you the latest news ahead of the start of the English Premier League season this weekend. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/, expect throughout)

Coach Bauza to meet with Messi over Argentina return

Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza will meet with Lionel Messi in Barcelona hoping to persuade the national captain to go back on his decision to quit international football and return for next month's World Cup qualifiers in South America. (SOCCER-ARGENTINA/MESSI, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Rex Gowar, 400 words)

Russia name new coach

MOSCOW - Former international goalkeeper Stanislav Cherchesov named new head coach of the Russian national team after Leonid Slutskiy resigned following their poor sowing at Euro 2016. (SOCCER-RUSSIA/COACH (UPDATE 1), moved, by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, 250 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, llinois (to 14)

Zach Johnson heads field in Quad Cities

Local favourite Zach Johnson, the 2015 British Open champion, heads the field at the John Deere Classic in the absence of Jordan Spieth, who is not defending his title because he deemed it would be inappropriate after he pulled out of the Olympic event being held on the same dates. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 300 words)

CRICKET

England v Pakistan, 4th test, Oval (to 15)

England eye rare feat against Pakistan

LONDON - Pakistan rip through England's top order on the first day of the final test at The Oval. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, expect throughout, 400 words)

West Indies v India, third test (to 13)

The third test between West Indies and India is finely poised entering the third day, with the hosts set to resume their first innings at 107 for one wicket, trailing India by 246 runs on the island of St Lucia. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Red Sox try to keep pace in American League East

Boston are scheduled to send left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (2-5) to the mound for the last of their three-game series against the New York Yankees as the Red Sox seek to stay in touch with Baltimore and Toronto in the tight American League East, one of 10 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

