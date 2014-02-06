Reuters Sochi Olympics Schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday, Feb 6

Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday:

OLYMPIC NEWS

White out of slopestyle as Sochi opening nears

SOCHI, Russia - The Sochi Olympics are dealt a blow two days before the opening ceremony when American snowboarding star Shaun White pulls out of the slopestyle event due to safety concerns, highlighting the real dangers athletes face in extreme winter sports (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Karolos Grohmann, 700 words)

UN head addresses Olympic Committee on eve of Games

SOCHI, Russia - United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon addresses the International Olympic Committee session for the first time a day before the Sochi 2014 Olympics (OLYMPICS-UNITED NATIONS/ (PIX, TV), expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

ALPINE SKIING

Daredevil racers train for Sunday showcase downhill

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - The daredevil racers of Alpine skiing get in their first training runs for Sunday's showcase men's downhill, with organisers hailing the piste conditions as excellent (OLYMPICS-ALPINE SKIING/DOWNHILL, expect from 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, Martyn Herman and Mark Trevelyan, 400 words)

We will also have spot stories and coverage of news conferences by the U.S. speed teams as well as women's downhill training.

BIATHLON

Fourcade and co hold news conference ahead of sprint

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Biathlon overall World Cup leader Martin Fourcade and his French team mates hold a news conference ahead of Saturday's sprint event (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/FOURCADE, by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

FREESTYLE

Ladies open mogul campaign at extreme park

SOCHI, Russia - The first qualifying round of the ladies moguls takes place at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park as part of the Sochi Olympics (OLYMPICS-FREESTYLE/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Philip O'Connor and Nick Mulvenney, 600 words)

SNOWBOARDING

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Snowboarding star Shaun White pulled out of the slopestyle event at the Sochi Olympics on Wednesday due to concerns that the course is too dangerous (OLYMPICS-SNOWBOARDING/WHITE moved, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

Friends first as slopestyle set for debut

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - There are Olympic medals at stake for the first time in the sport's history but for most competitors in slopestyle snowboarding, camaraderie seems to come first (OLYMPICS-SNOWBOARDING/USA (PIX), moved, by Philip O'Connor, 400 words)

- OLYMPICS-SNOWBOARDING/ (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Philip O'Connor and Nick Mulvenney, 600 words

SKELETON

Fairbairn takes brain approach

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Canadian Olympic skeleton slider John Fairbairn has a degree in mechanical engineering and a brain painted on his helmet (OLYMPICS-SKELETON/CANADA moved, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

SPEED SKATING

Wust talks up title hopes, eyes third gold

SOCHI, Russia - Reigning 1,500 metre champion Ireen Wust of Netherlands discusses her chances of defending the title at the Sochi Games and adding a third gold medal to her Olympic haul (OLYMPICS-SPEEDSKATING/WUST, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

US bids to add to record haul

SOCHI, Russia - Team USA's squad of 17 speed skaters hold a news conference to discuss their bid to add to the country's record haul of 29 Olympic gold medals in the sport (OLYMPICS-SPEEDSKATING/USA, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

BOBSLEIGH

Canadian Humphries feels stronger than ever

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Olympic bobsleigh champion Kaillie Humphries has some bad news for her rivals: she believes the last four years have only made her stronger (OLYMPICS-BOBSLEIGH/CANADA-WOMEN moved, by Alan Baldwin, 350 words)

ICE HOCKEY

Canadian women discuss quest for fourth straight gold

SOCHI, Russia - Members of three-time defending champions Canada, including captain Caroline Ouellette and head coach Kevin Dineen, meet with the media before opening defence of their gold medal on Saturday at the Sochi Olympics (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/CANADA-WOMEN (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by Frank Pingue, 500 words)

- OLYMPICS-CURLING/CANADA, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Steve Keating, 500 words

- OLYMPICS-CANADA/MEDALS, expect by 0900 GMT/4 AM ET, by Steve Keating, 500 words