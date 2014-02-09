Reuters Sochi Olympics Schedule at 0001 GMT on Sunday, Feb 9

Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 0001 GMT on Sunday:

- - - -

OLYMPIC NEWS

World's eyes turn to sport as Winter Games hit stride

SOCHI, Russia - Russia's Winter Olympics sprang into action on Saturday with the first full day of sporting contest, finally drawing the world's gaze from militant threats, a widely criticised "gay propaganda" law and an opening ceremony that did not go completely to plan (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 900 words)

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

Miller and Svindal favourites for downhill gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - The Alpine skiing programme begins with the blue riband men's downhill where rejuvenated American Bode Miller is attempting to become the oldest Olympic downhill champion, ageg 36. Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal, and the Austrians, Swiss and Canadians will have other ideas (OLYMPICS-ALPINESKIING/DOWNHILL-MEN, expect from 0800GMT/3 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, Martyn Herman and Mark Trevelyan, 500 words)

- - - -

FIGURE SKATING

Russia bid to win inaugural team title

SOCHI, Russia - The first medal of the figure skating competition will be decided when the inaugural Olympic team competition reaches it finale. Russia, Canada and Japan are among the medal hopefuls (OLYMPICS-FIGURESKATING/ (PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/1.30 PM ET, by Pritha Sarkar and Alissa de Carbonnel, 800 words)

- - - -

FREESTYLE

Kearney eyes first double gold in moguls final

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - American Hannah Kearney will become the first freestyle skiier to win two gold medals when she defends her women's moguls title against a field including three Dufour-Lapointe sisters under the lights at the Extreme Park (OLYMPICS-FREESTYLE/ (PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney and Philip O'Connor, 500 words)

- - - -

SKI JUMPING

Men complete on normal hill for first ski jumping medal

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - First ski jumping medal will be decided when men compete on a normal hill that some athletes say is particularly challenging (OLYMPICS-SKIJUMPING, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by David Ljunggren, 650 words)

- -

Ski jumper, gay rights advocate Iraschko-Stolz speaks to media

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Austrian ski jumper Daniela Iraschko-Stolz, a gay rights activist who is married to a woman, gives news conference; she is bound to be asked about Russian anti-gay laws (OLYMPICS-SKIJUMPING/IRASCHKO, expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by David Ljunggren, 600 words)

- - - -

ICE HOCKEY

Host Russians open ice hockey bid versus Germany

SOCHI, Russia - The host Russians battle Germany and Sweden faces Japan at Shayba Arena in Group B action on the second day of the women's ice hockey competition at the Sochi Olympics. Games (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/WOMEN (PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Frank Pingue and Steve Keating, 500 words)

- - - -

SNOWBOARDING

Austria's Gasser goes for gold in snowboard

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Austria's Anna Gasser will be hoping her fine form in qualifying continues as she takes part in the finals of the ladies' snowboarding slopestyle event at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park (OLYMPICS-SNOWBOARDING/SLOPESTYLE (PIX), expect by 1200 GMT/ 7 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney/Philip O'Connor, 500 words)

- - - -

SPEEDSKATING

Wust and Pechstein stand in the way of Sablikova's 3,000m defence.

SOCHI, Russia - Czech Martina Sablikova attempts to retain the 3,000 metre title she won in Vancouver four years ago but is sure to face a stern test from Irene Wust of Netherlands and 41-year-old German Claudia Pechstein, who is bidding for her sixth Olympic gold medal (OLYMPICS-SPEEDSKATING/WOMEN-3000 (PIX), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words).

- - - -

CROSS COUNTRY

Northug looks to continue Norway's dominance

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Petter Northug looks to add to Norway's nordic skiing success when he takes part in the skiathlon (OLYMPICS-CROSSCOUNTRY/SKIATHLON (PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovitskyi, 500 words)

- - - -

BIATHLON

Berger starts golden quest

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Tora Berger of Norway starts her quest for an unprecedented five gold medals with the 7.5km sprint (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/SPRINT (PIX), by 1530 GMT/10.30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovitskyi, 500 words)

- - - -

LUGE

Gold up for grabs in men's luge

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - The final two runs of the men's luge competition take place at the Sanki Sliding Centre (OLYMPICS-LUGE/MEN, expect by 1845 GMT/1.45 PM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

(Duty editor: Caroline Helly)