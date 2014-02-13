Reuters Sochi Olympics Schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday, Feb 13

Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

OLYMPIC NEWS

Drama in mountains as Winter Games get first downhill tie

SOCHI, Russia - In a finish that a Hollywood scriptwriter would struggle to match, the women's downhill at Russia's Winter Olympics produced a tie for gold for the first time on Wednesday, in a thrilling start to the fifth full day of competition (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 900 words)

- -

Ice hockey's big guns take the stage in Sochi

SOCHI, Russia - Hosts Russia, Canada and the United States rumble into action in what promises to be a spectacular men's ice hockey tournament in Sochi where six gold medals are up for grabs in other sports (OLYMPICS-THURSDAY, moved by Keith Weir, 350 words; see also OLYMPICS-THURSDAY/MEDALS (FACTBOX), moved, 200 words)

- - - -

ICE HOCKEY

Canada and Russia begin chase for gold

SOCHI, Russia - Canada opens defense of its Olympic gold medal against Norway while Russia sees its first Winter Games action taking on Slovenia and the United States faces off against Slovakia (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/MEN, PIX, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Steve Keating and Frank Pingue, 500 words)

- -

Russia and Sweden battle for top spot in Group B

SOCHI, Russia - The preliminary round of the women's ice hockey tournament comes to a close as Japan battles Germany followed by a Sweden versus Russia clash to determine top spot in Group B (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/WOMEN (PIX), expect by 0930 GMT/4:30 AM ET, by Frank Pingue, 300 words)

- - - -

FREESTYLE

Skier Goepper aims for more US slopestyle gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - The men's slopestyle competition promises a fascinating battle at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park on Thursday between America's X Games champion Nick Goepper and Andreas Haatveit of Norway (OLYMPICS-FREESTYLE/SLOPESTYLE (PIX), expect by 1030 GMT/5:30 AM ET, by Philip O'Connor and Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

- - - -

SPEEDSKATING

American women set to take centre stage.

SOCHI, Russia - Americans are tipped for gold medal success on Thursday with Heather Richardson and Brittany Bowe the favourites for the women's 1,000m. Russian hopes lie with Olga Fatkulina, who took silver in the women's 500m on Tuesday (OLYMPICS-SPEEDSKATING/WOMEN-1000 (PIX), expect by 1525 GMT/ 10:25 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

- - - -

LUGE

Germany eyes more luge gold in inaugural team relay

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Luge powerhouses Germany will look to become the first nation to win the inaugural team relay competition (OLYMPICS-LUGE/RELAY (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- - - -

SKELETON

Yarnold and Pikus-Pace favourites for gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Briton Lizzy Yarnold and American Noelle Pikus-Pace start as favourites to win women's skeleton gold when the first two heats take place on Thursday (OLYMPICS-SKELETON/WOMEN (PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Justin Palmer, 350 words)

- - - -

SHORT TRACK

In Wang's absence, new sprinters go for gold in ladies' 500m

SOCHI, Russia - When the women of short track take to the ice for the 500 metre race at the Sochi Winter Games on Thursday, the absence of four-times Olympic champion Wang Meng opens the field for a new sprinter to grab gold (OLYMPICS-SHORTRACK/ (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT ET /8 AM ET, by Alissa de Carbonnel and Pritha Sarkar, 600 words)

- - - -

SKI JUMPING

Chastened Austrians hoping for better luck in large hill

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Austria's chastened male ski jumpers prepare for prestigious large hill competition after unexpectedly flopping in normal hill event (OLYMPICS-SKIJUMPING/AUSTRIA, expect by 1030 AM GMT/5:30 AM ET, by David Ljunggren, 500 words)

- - - -

CROSS COUNTRY

Bjoergen out for revenge

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Norway's Marit Bjoergen looks to bounce back from the sprint disappointment when she takes part in the 10km classic race (OLYMPICS-CROSSCOUNTRY/CLASSIC (PIX), expect by 1145 GMT/6:45 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovitskiy, 500 words)

- - - -

BIATHLON

Fourcade hopes to roll on

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Frenchman Martin Fourcade looks to add to his pursuit title with the 20km individual while Ole Ainar Bjoerndalen is aiming for a record 13th Winter Games medal (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/INDIVIDUAL (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovitskiy, 500 words)

- - - -

FIGURE SKATING

Russia begin charge towards second figure skating gold

SOCHI, Russia - World champions Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov bid to become the first figure skaters to win two golds at the same Olympics when they compete in the pairs free programme (OLYMPICS-FIGURESKATING/PAIRS (PIX), moved, by Pritha Sarkar and Alissa de Carbonnel, 800 words)

